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Divine Spirit's avatar
Divine Spirit
7d

so true... included in the families that migrated, there were a substantial amount of mercenaries, the young men who are rioting and destroying cities, etc. Its part of the equation so that no one notices it.

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
7d

France always been a mess. Grandfather WWII Verteran shot up injured Dunkirk France wore back brace. Uncle lost both of his hands. Grandfather said don't go to Europe! Traveled other places, observed many countries issues. No place Safe

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