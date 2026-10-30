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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
9h

EVIL IS EVIL THOUGHTLESS FOR ALL NOT HUMANITY

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
12h

Human Idiots Terrorists Infiltration Invasion of this Pagan Place! US Military Industrial Complex profiting by Billions given them to attack we the Sheeple by the Trumpster Big Corrupt Criminal Cabal Think about what Mike is saying warning and providing survival mechanisms. Consult AI Tell it to stop lying like I do. AI provides what is fed into AI.

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