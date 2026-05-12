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Silvia Rousseva's avatar
Silvia Rousseva
4h

I think that there is an easy solution to the problem of data centers: stop using AI and they will become unnecessary. They have been building them in arid areas (ex. Arizona): the problem with that is that they do not have access to water for cooling. I love this: ' the Palantir manifesto, which reads like a villainous plot for dystopian domination:' that's exactly what it is.

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