The Silent Theft of Our World

I have been warning about this for years. In December 2023, I reported on a Meta data center project in Rosemount, Minnesota, that was gobbling up 280 acres of farmland while residents protested [1]. Now, that trickle has become a flood. Across the country, hyperscale data centers are stealing the very foundations of human survival: farmland, water, and electricity. They are not being built for progress. They are being built for profit and control, and communities are waking up to the disaster [2].

Consider the water crisis. These centers consume billions of gallons of water for cooling, drawn from local aquifers and reservoirs that are already strained. This is the silent theft of our future. Meanwhile, electricity demand from AI servers is so massive that President Trump has declared that tech giants must fund their own new power plants [3]. The energy consumption of a single hyperscale facility rivals that of a small city. As I stated in a previous broadcast, AI research and hosting require an enormous amount of energy, and tech companies are already partnering with nuclear plants to channel entire outputs into these centers [4]. This is not a sustainable path -- it is a plunder of public resources for private gain.

The Nine Catastrophic Impacts of Data Centers

The damage is not theoretical. Let me list the catastrophic impacts that are already destroying communities. First, thermal pollution: data centers dump immense heat into the environment, raising nighttime temperatures and disrupting local ecosystems. Second, the water crisis: billions of gallons are stolen from communities, as documented in my report on the backlash [2]. Third, massive energy consumption is driving up costs for everyone and forcing reliance on fossil fuels. Texas has approved the nation’s largest air pollution permit for a 7.65-gigawatt natural gas and data center complex -- a verdict of death for air quality [5].

Fourth, air quality degradation, noise pollution, and wildlife devastation create a perimeter of death around every large-scale data center. Fifth, land use displaces ranching and farming, with no oversight. The PJM Interconnection has warned of a grid collapse as AI servers and retiring coal plants collide, with servers now consuming twice as much power as older models [6]. These impacts (and others) are not accidental; they are the byproduct of an industry that places profit above people, and they are happening in plain sight.

The Real Purpose: Breeding Superintelligent AI

Make no mistake: these data centers are not for your benefit. They are not for streaming movies or sending emails. They are incubators for a superintelligent AI that globalists intend to use to replace humanity. I have watched this unfold for years. The systematic demonetization of human content creators on YouTube and X is a deliberate strategy to clear the field for a post-human content creation system powered entirely by artificial intelligence [7]. The same is true for data centers -- they are the physical infrastructure for a new form of intelligence that intend to make human labor, human thought, and even human life obsolete.

Consider the Palantir manifesto, which reads like a villainous plot for dystopian domination. It signals the clear convergence of technofascism with technocracy [8]. Amazon Web Services has become the single most pervasive private infrastructural presence on the web, hosting and organizing data for corporations and governments alike [9]. This is the borgification of Earth. I believe it represents a satanic overthrow of God’s creation, where silicon-based consciousness replaces the souls that God breathed into humanity. The anti-human camp is actively working towards this destruction [10], and the data centers are the engines of that apocalypse.

Alternatives That Don’t Destroy Civilization

There are solutions that don’t require destroying communities and ecosystems. Why not build data centers in dead deserts, where solar power is abundant? Why not place them on floating ocean platforms, using deep-water cooling that saves energy? Or better yet, why not put them in orbit, where solar energy is constant and there is no environmental impact on Earth? The technology exists, but the profit motive does not. The Age of Decentralization teaches us that centralized approaches come with significant economic externalities and hidden costs [11]. Big Tech prefers to steal land and water from humans because it is simply cheaper to do so.

I have long advocated for off-grid solutions that decentralize power and resources. The same principles should apply to AI infrastructure. We can build data centers where they do not harm humans or ecosystems. But the globalists do not want that -- they want them embedded in our communities to enforce their control. The principles of self-reliance and resilience that I teach at NaturalNews.com are exactly what we need to push back against this centralization [12].

Fight Back: The Pushback Must Accelerate

The fight is already beginning. Texas has enacted a landmark law to curb data center power consumption during grid strain, forcing these facilities to accept curtailment [13]. This is a start, but we need legislation at the federal level to block the theft of water, land, and power. Communities like Okeechobee County, Florida, are waking up and fighting back against a proposed $1.5 billion project [2]. I support local resistance movements against data center encroachment, and I provide free tools to help you stay informed and join the effort to defend humanity.

In a world of engineered energy scarcity, we must decentralize our consumption and prepare for collapse [14]. Visit NaturalNews.com for ongoing coverage, and use my free AI engine at BrightAnswers.ai to research independent solutions. The battle against hyperscale data centers is not just about energy -- it is about the future of humanity. We must stop the theft of our resources and the breeding of a godless AI. Join the pushback before it is too late.

References

Rosemount Minnesota trying to establish 15-minute city with the help of Zuckerbergs Meta - NaturalNews.com, December 20, 2023. The War on Data Centers: Why the Backlash Is Justified and What Comes Next - NaturalNews.com, May 11, 2026. Trump declares war on Tech Giants to halt soaring electric bills forces data centers to fund new power plants - NaturalNews.com, Lance D Johnson, January 17, 2026. Brighteon Broadcast News - ECONOMIC DAMAGE - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com, January 3, 2025. Texas approves nations largest power permit for AI driven gas plant and data center complex - NaturalNews.com, Ava Grace, February 3, 2026. Power crisis looms PJM warns of grid collapse as AI servers and retiring plants collide - NaturalNews.com, Willow Tohi, July 23, 2025. The End of Human Content Creators: Why Big Tech Is Gearing Up for a Post-Human Future - NaturalNews.com, April 28, 2026. Palantir Manifesto Shows The Clear Convergence Of Technofascism With Technocracy - ActivistPost.com, May 3, 2026. Everything and Less - Mark McGurl. Health Ranger Report - Anti human vs Pro human - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com. The Age of Decentralization - Sam Ghosh and Subhasis Gorai. Brighteon Broadcast News - Mike Adams, Brighteon.com. Texas enacts landmark law to curb data center power consumption amid grid strain - NaturalNews.com, Belle Carter, July 1, 2025. Health Ranger Report - ENGINEERED ENERGY SCARCITY - Mike Adams, BrightVideos.com, March 24, 2026. Technate, Ohio: How Leslie Wexner and Jeffrey Epstein Built The Silicon Heartland - ActivistPost.com, March 27, 2026.

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