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Bronc Buster Self-Healing's avatar
Bronc Buster Self-Healing
5h

I recovered from years of Multiple Chemical Sensitivity. My "family doctor" worsened it with quackery. For me it is as important to detoxify daily as consuming the best food I can buy.

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