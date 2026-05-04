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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
14h

About the same false claims about all internet providers promising rocket fast internet as yo sit thru buffering after buffering trying to listen and watch informative network sights can you say RIPOFF I CAN

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Mark Wayne's avatar
Mark Wayne
17h

Thanks for heads up!

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