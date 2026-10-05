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Markker
Oct 5

So, AI will cut costs and improve productivity, that's good for company bosses. But if there are many lost jobs, lots of unemployed, who will be the customers? Has the bosses thought this one through? Impoverished people don't/can't spend, can they?

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DawnieR
Oct 5

Mike's OBSESSION with so-called 'AI', is quite concerning!!

I will say this, a millions times, if I have to........

So-called 'AI'.......IS ANTI-HUMAN!!!!!!

So-called 'AI' is Mike Adams' god!......which makes him a SATANIST!

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