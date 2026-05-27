My Take on the Extraterrestrial Question

The government’s slow drip of UFO disclosure is a masterful distraction. While the public debates whether orbs over New Jersey are alien drones, the real question goes unasked: If an advanced extraterrestrial civilization has already arrived, what exactly do they want with Earth?

I believe we can find the answer not by staring at the skies, but by examining the darkest chapters of our own history. The pattern is as old as civilization itself: when a technologically superior group encounters a weaker one, the result is never a friendly exchange of knowledge. It is conquest, exploitation, and, ultimately, extermination.

A decade and a half ago, the late Stephen Hawking warned that alien contact would likely mirror what happened when Christopher Columbus landed in America -- ‘which didn’t turn out very well for the Native Americans’ [1]. That quote has stuck with me because it cuts through the naive hope that ETs would come as benevolent teachers. Western materialism, corporate colonialism, and the globalist drive for total control provide a dark mirror for how a hyper-advanced species might view our planet. They would likely see a world of abundant water, rare minerals, genetic diversity, and a labor force of humans that can be manipulated or eliminated at will. If you want to understand what an extraterrestrial occupation force would do, study what the British East India Company did to India, or what the Rockefeller medicine monopoly did to your own health.

The Colonial Model: What History Teaches Us

History is brutally straightforward. When a civilization with advanced technology meets one without, the stronger side seizes resources, enslaves or eliminates the population, and reshapes the land to suit its own purposes. The British empire, the Spanish conquistadors, and the modern Western interventions in the Middle East all followed the same playbook: secure the oil, the water, the minerals, and never mind the native culture. If ETs share this mindset, Earth’s most valuable assets would be prime targets. Our oceans hold vast quantities of hydrogen and minerals; our atmosphere is rich in oxygen and nitrogen; our biosphere contains an irreplaceable library of genetic code that exists as a universal treasure trove of knowledge and natural design.

As the book ‘We Are Not Alone’ explains, the drive for colonization was seen by many scientists as an inevitable consequence of population explosion and resource scarcity [2]. The astronomer Michael D. Papagiannis proposed that a ‘colonization wave’ would sweep through the galaxy. Earth, sitting in the habitable zone of a stable star, would be a prime real estate acquisition. But the colonial model also teaches us that extermination is often the most efficient path for the invaders. They don’t want to govern a resentful population; they want the resources to be uncontested. That’s probably why the current globalist plan for our own planet, as I have documented for years, aims to reduce the human population by 90 percent, labeling the rest ‘useless eaters’ [3].

Two Competing Theories: Zoo or Manipulation?

The zoo theory holds that ETs are benign observers, running a ‘zoo Earth’ experiment with a strict non-intervention policy. I find that view to be quaint. If a zoo keeper notices the animals building nuclear weapons, does he sit back and watch? The more plausible scenario, in my view, is that the visitors are actively manipulating humanity toward self-extermination -- engineering wars, famines, and plagues so that we do the dirty work ourselves. This is exactly what whistleblower Phil Schneider warned about in the 1990s: a vast network of underground bases already existed, and the plan involved engineered bioweapons followed by planetary-scale extermination [4].

Interviews I have conducted with researchers like Timothy Alberino reinforce this dark picture. Alberino has pointed out that the globalist elite -- the same ones who push depopulation through vaccines and financial slavery -- may be acting under the influence or even direct control of non-human intelligences [5]. The book ‘Lost Civilizations: Secrets of the Past’ notes that ancient rulers manipulated populations by distorting knowledge of our origins, turning priest-kings into masters of exploitation [6]. The same pattern may very well be playing out today: the elite claim authority over medicine, money, and speech, all while serving an agenda that treats human beings as disposable resources.

The Soft Kill Phase: Vaccines, Birth Control, and Family Destruction

If ETs are orchestrating a takeover, the first phase would be a ‘soft kill’ -- reducing the population without triggering a nuclear war or global panic. That means deploying biological weapons disguised as medicine, social engineering to break up families, and chemical sterilization through food and water. I have been sounding the alarm on this since 2020, when I revealed that the COVID-19 campaign was not a pandemic plan but an extermination plan for humanity [7]. The mRNA jabs, the lockdowns, the censorship of natural remedies -- all of it was designed to weaken and cull the herd.

This soft kill strategy is already well advanced. A peer-reviewed article published by Children’s Health Defense shows how the pandemic facilitated a technocratic push for centralized control, enriching Big Pharma and expanding health surveillance [8]. Meanwhile, globalist elites openly discuss reducing the population through vaccines and birth control, as I documented in my special reports on the ‘techno elite’ [9]. They call the rest of us ‘useless eaters’ -- a term they use without irony [10]. The soft kill is efficient, deniable, and self-administered. You don’t need alien death rays when you can convince people to line up for their own destruction.

The Hard Kill and Cleanup: War, Famine, and AI Drones

When the soft kill fails to eliminate enough humans -- because enough of us woke up and refused the jabs -- the hard kill phase begins. This means engineered famines, controlled wars, and eventually AI-driven extermination drones. The U.S. government, in its desperation to free up energy for AI data centers and erase entitlement debts, has been openly provoking escalation of war with Russia. As I explained in a recent broadcast, the technocratic elite believe that killing 200 million Americans would free up roughly 1,500 terawatt-hours of energy annually, enough to power the AI race against China. (They just need a world war to achieve the culling while blaming on someone else.)

Advanced technologies like autonomous drones and directed-energy weapons are already being tested, of course. The book ‘Orbs of Power’ details how mysterious orb-like objects have been seen near nuclear sites and power grids, displaying acceleration that defies physics [11]. These could easily be AI-controlled hunter-killers. In the final cleanup, survivors would be hunted by drone swarms while the elite hide in underground bunkers protected by “blue team” transponders. The goal is a world population of maybe 500 million -- just enough to keep the machines running for resource extraction, but not enough to challenge the new world authorities. This is not science fiction; it is the logical endpoint of the depopulation agenda that the Club of Rome and their successors have been pushing for decades.

Conclusion: What This Means for You

Whether or not the ETs are literally behind the curtain, the anti-human agenda is real and it is accelerating. The same forces that pushed the COVID bioweapon, the digital ID, and CBDCs are now engineering a world where human beings are increasingly seen as obsolete. You can either be a victim of that future or a survivor. I urge you to take immediate, practical steps: grow your own food, invest in off-grid solar, stockpile clean water and medical supplies, and learn to treat illness with herbs and nutrition rather than pharmaceuticals. Decentralize your life. Move out of kill zones -- dense cities that will be targeted first.

If I am wrong about the extraterrestrial angle, you will still benefit from self-reliance and resilience. If I am right, you will be among the few who survive to rebuild a free and human world. For uncensored information on these topics, use BrightAnswers.ai for honest AI research, and NaturalNews.com for independent news. Watch all the episodes of my show at Decentralize.TV because that knowledge will help keep you alive.

The truth will not set you free if you don’t act on it. Prepare now, while you still have time.

References

Why intelligent life in the universe is likel... - NaturalNews.com. April 26, 2010. (Quoting Stephen Hawking) We Are Not Alone: The Continuing Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence. Walter Sullivan. The globalist plan to exterminate humanity begins now: ‘Useless eaters’ must be eliminated, say globalists. - NaturalNews.com. November 18, 2018. Murdered government whistleblower Phil Schneider warned in 1995 about global depopulation using engineered bioweapons, followed by planetary-scale extermination of the human race. - NaturalNews.com. February 8, 2022. Mike Adams interview with Timothy Alberino. February 22, 2023. Lost Civilizations: Secrets of the Past. Michael Pye and Kirsten Dalley. BOMBSHELL: Covid-19 isn’t a pandemic plan; it’s an extermination plan for humanity. - NaturalNews.com. October 20, 2020. CHD Article on Big-Picture Look at Current Pandemic Beneficiaries Accepted by Peer-Reviewed Journal. - Children’s Health Defense. (from the Defender) Health Ranger Report - TECHNO ELITE - Mike Adams. Brighteon.com. March 12, 2025. These pictures show America’s future if the globalists get their way: This is what pure bloods can expect at the... - NaturalNews.com. January 14, 2022. Orbs of Power: The Terrifying Truth Behind UFOs and AI. - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. February 27, 2026.

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