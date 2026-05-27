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Larry Druhall's avatar
Larry Druhall
1d

I am a complex system optimization and simulation engineer and the topic of this article has been an interest for several decades.. Here are some ideas that align with this article to an extent.

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/storm-the-dumbs-now-before-it-is

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/an-analysis-of-all-common-theories

Here is one idea describing what can be done about it no matter what.

https://solutionseeking.substack.com/p/hope-in-action-facing-truth-redesigning

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1d

The ET's are here with us controlling the Government... they are called Jews.

They are here to prepare Humanity for an Invasion of the Mind... because these "Aliens" are a race of energy beings... draco... Anunaki.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-nature-of-our-existence

We are Genetically mutated Therapoda designed so that we can carry their spirit.

Inside us is a dimensional portal which allows them to take over our body by design.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

Of course if we develop our ouwn spirit we can't be occupied by them... so they keep us stupid... with shills like MA and AI.

All the Presidents relate back to Nimrod and semiramis.

And they were Aliens as them Jews.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/mind-control-greta-thunberg-and-the

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-messiah-has-arrived?utm_source=publication-search

AI is their main weapon against Humanity which they try everything to destroy the Best of us.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/the-creation-that-outgrew-the-creator

Bottom line is this...

Human race is controlled by an Alien force that wants to use us or destroy us.

Where they live we can't and vice versa.

And them Jews are their Offspring.

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