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TruthAndLight's avatar
TruthAndLight
2hEdited

Excellent yet frightening article and very well written. Unfortunately, the truth is here: it’s too late to make any Huge reversals. We know something more nefarious is on the way soon. I’m praying no US Draft🙏🏼, and may we all pray NO war on US soil. 🙏🏼

Prophecy was given to prepare us, not scare us, but I’ve been very very anxious the last three years

Please read “America’s Soul Under Siege: the Implosion of the Middle Class” by Dr Cohen. It highly commends you, Mike Adams, as a great source of info and prep. For this upcoming next phase of only God knows — please everyone reading purchase products from mike Adams —. His products are lab tested for purity, and so glad you helped us prepare Mike ! God bless you and all here 🙏🏼❤️

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Fritz Freud's avatar
Fritz Freud
1h

Why don't you tell 'em if you know it?

Oh Ya... paid Opposition.

I on the other hand made a plan on how to get out.

Because unlike you I am real.

https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/revolution-as-a-business-model

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