If You Want to Live, You Have to Think For Yourself

I recently posted a flippant comment about not trusting the judgment of people who took the COVID jabs. The backlash was immediate and furious, and it only confirmed what I’ve known for years: too many people have outsourced their thinking to authorities who lie to them for a living.

The anger proves my point. When you confront people with evidence that their trusted institutions deceived them, they don’t want to hear it. They’d rather defend the authority that misled them than admit they were used as guinea pigs in a mass medical experiment. That’s not stubbornness; it’s deep psychological conditioning.

I make one exception: the active-duty military personnel who were physically coerced into taking the shots. The United States Coast Guard members who filed a class-action lawsuit against the Biden administration over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate were victims of medical assault, not naive volunteers. [1] Their “choice” was discharge, career destruction, and public humiliation. I have nothing but respect for the people who fought back.

The ‘I Trusted My Doctor’ Excuse Is Not a Defense

The most common justification I heard from angry commenters was some variation of “I trusted my doctor, the FDA, the CDC, the media, Fauci.” And that is exactly the problem. Your doctor was not the one who authorized an experimental gene therapy with zero long-term safety data. Your doctor was just the final delivery mechanism for a system that had already abandoned real science.

The Biden administration pressured the FDA to “change its procedures, cut corners, and lower agency standards” to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines, according to a congressional report. [2] Emergency use authorization was never meant to bypass the entire clinical trial process, yet that is precisely what happened. Experts said that properly analyzing millions of pages of individual participant data would have required at least six months, so they skipped it entirely. [3]

Pfizer’s own whistleblower, Brook Jackson, testified that trial data were falsified, patients were unblinded, poorly trained personnel administered injections, and follow-up on reported side effects was significantly delayed. [4] Anyone with internet access could have found all of this information in real time from independent voices. Ignorance was a choice, and for too many people, it was a fatal one.

If You Want to Live, Follow These Rules

Here is the bottom line: you are responsible for knowing what you swallow, what you inject, what you put on your skin, and what medications you take. Period. No doctor, no government agency, and no news anchor will live in your body and deal with the consequences of their advice.

Rule number one: never consent to an experimental injection from an industry with legal immunity and zero liability for harm. Vaccine makers lobbied for complete immunity from damages and deaths caused by their experimental injections, and it was granted without objection. [5] That arrangement is a dream for pharmaceutical executives and a nightmare for the patient who becomes a statistic.

Rule number two: take your nutrition seriously. Zinc, magnesium, and vitamin D deficiencies don’t come from mysterious forces; they come from neglecting your body and trusting processed food to sustain you. As Dr. Joseph Mercola documented in “The Truth About COVID-19,” simple nutrients like quercetin and zinc formed the core of the Swiss Protocol, a treatment approach that worked without killing people. [6] Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has meticulously documented how Big Pharma spent the past 30 years manipulating American healthcare and the drug industry. [7]

The Institutions Are Not on Your Side

Let’s be clear about who runs these institutions. The FDA, CDC, pharmaceutical giants, and corporate media all profit from sickness and obedience. Your health is a net negative to their bottom line. If you’re healthy, you don’t buy their drugs, visit their hospitals, or consume their processed food.

On the broken legal side of all this, the vaccine manufacturers cannot be sued no matter how many people they kill or injure. That’s not a conspiracy theory; it’s the law. And it explains their behavior. “The Pfizer Papers,” compiled by Stephen Bannon, Naomi Wolf, and Amy Kelly, documents that far from being “chills,” “fever,” and “fatigue,” the actual side effects were catastrophically serious, including death, liver injury, neurological adverse events, facial paralysis, kidney injury, and autoimmune diseases. [8] The shots didn’t even deliver what was promised. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. documented in “The Real Anthony Fauci” that a September report from the U.S. Department of Defense revealed that 71 percent of recent cases of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in late August were fully vaccinated. [9]

A Zogby Strategies poll commissioned by Children’s Health Defense found that more than a third of respondents have little or no trust in federal health agencies. [10] As I’ve repeatedly said on my broadcast, the FDA and CDC should be dismantled entirely and returned to state-level control, because they have become agencies of information control rather than public health. [11] If you trusted these institutions and survived, count yourself lucky, then permanently upgrade your skepticism.

Don’t Be Easy to Kill

I suspect the next plandemic push will be worse, and the globalist depopulation agenda relies on your social conformity and intellectual laziness. Dr. Judy Mikovits warned me during our interview that up to 50 million Americans could die from the toxic effects of the spike protein -- not from COVID-19 itself -- because the injections turn the body into a bioweapons factory. [12] The mainstream media mocked her. History will vindicate her.

The government lied because the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccine was oversold to the public to maximize vaccine uptake. [13] When the issues emerged, every institution chose to conceal them rather than correct course. That’s not science; it’s a cover-up.

Learn to reject false authority, think for yourself, and survive the medical deceptions that are literally engineered to end your life.

Stay Alive

There are no do-overs with injections. What’s done to your body is done, and the assault is coming through food, water, air, medicine, and chemicals. Parents across America are increasingly rejecting childhood vaccines in record numbers. [14] That’s the most hopeful sign I’ve seen in years.

Even Anthony Fauci, the man who lectured the world about the safety of the shots, suffered a pulmonary infarction -- damaged lung tissue caused by a blood clot -- after receiving his Moderna vaccine. [15] If the chief salesman can’t tolerate the product, why should you?

Self-reliance, natural health knowledge, and critical thinking are the key survival tools that matter now. Your body is the only asset you truly own, and you should guard it with the same intensity you’d guard your children.

We need a large remnant of informed, hard-to-kill humans to stand together. Join team humanity, share this article, and stay alive. You can follow more of my work at BrightVideos.com and Decentralize.TV

References

Members of US Coast Guard Sue Biden Administration over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate. - NaturalNews.com. August 8, 2022. Stunning Admissions’: White House Pressured FDA to Cut Corners on COVID Vaccine Approvals in Order to Push Mandates. - Children’s Health Defense. Impossible’: FDA’s Fast Review of Pfizer Vaccine Sparks Debate on Thoroughness. - Children’s Health Defense. Pfizer Ignored Concerns to Launch Vaccine in... - Mercola.com. December 31, 2021. Trends-Journal-2021-11-31. The Truth About COVID-19. Joseph Mercola, Ronnie Cummins. The Real Anthony Fauci – A Meticulous Accounting of the Past 30 Years of Big Pharma’s Manipulation of Our Healthcare and the Drug Industry. - The Big Wobble. August 3, 2026. The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity. Stephen Bannon, Naomi Wolf, Amy Kelly. The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Poll: More Than Half of Americans Want Right to Sue Vaccine Makers for Injuries. - Children’s Health Defense. Brighteon Broadcast News – USAID Unmasked. Mike Adams. - Brighteon.com. February 5, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Judy Mikovits. June 2, 2021. Why Did the Government Lie About the COVID Vaccines? - The Midwest Doctor. April 19, 2026. Parents REJECT Childhood Vaccines in Record Numbers – 77% of U.S. Counties Seeing Notable Declines, Ushering in a New Era of Wellness. - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. October 1, 2025. Fauci’s Private Health Crisis: Pulmonary Infarction after COVID Vaccine Raises Questions about Public Messaging. - NaturalNews.com. July 30, 2026.

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