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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
2h

Mike you are spot on about Stupid Sheeple that are compliant with whatever what they are told despite the consequences. They will attack those who point out the facts. Thanks for presenting Truth we all need to know. We are being Lied to and infected by many! Trump in on all Deceptions!

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Lisa L's avatar
Lisa L
2h

Moderna killed my mother in April 2021, two weeks after the shot. I would still like to know how many others died from that batch in New Jersey. The elderly were the first round to get them. I’ll never forget the IC nurse telling me to “make sure she gets her second shot,” while my mother was laying there in kidney failure. Then the hospital shut out visitors due to a ‘spike’ in COVID infections. Never again will I put up with this! I will go down fighting with every last breath!

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