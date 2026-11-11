Incoming Texas Ag Commissioner Speaks on Glyphosate and Hemp + Indiana Town Bans AI + Blue Texas Weather Forecast

On today’s broadcast, attention turns to a cluster of developments involving artificial intelligence policy, Texas politics, and the labor market, as presented across several segments. The first segment claims that the city of Bloomfield, Indiana, has enacted an ordinance banning access to AI, alleging fines of $2,500 per day for residents who use AI through a web browser and prohibiting the building, fine-tuning, or pre-training of AI models within city limits. The host characterizes the measure as a left-wing city council decision intended to keep residents dependent and asserts that it violates the First Amendment, predicting that a legal challenge would succeed. He further contends that businesses will be forced to leave the city because AI is essential to logistics, customer service, workflow automation, writing, web design, and coding, and he advises residents to continue using AI discreetly. The segment also claims that mostly Democratic lawmakers have proposed banning recursive self-improvement, which the host describes as a portfolio of skills AI systems already possess, and argues such a ban would require prohibiting AI from writing code and would cripple the country’s competitiveness.

The second segment presents the host’s assessment of Texas politics following Democratic statewide victories, including the election of Gina Hinojosa as governor and Clayton Tucker as agriculture commissioner, both set to take office in early January. The host, who describes himself as disillusioned with the Republican Party and a former two-time Trump voter, expresses agreement with Tucker’s positions on industrial hemp, eliminating Flock cameras, restricting data centers, improving the power grid, and phasing out glyphosate over time, while identifying gun control as his primary concern with Democrats and predicting only limited legislation. He announces an offer to donate $25,000 in laboratory services to test data center discharge water at no cost to taxpayers, a proposal Tucker calls fantastic and links to his planned agricultural impact studies on data centers. In the interview, Tucker describes himself as a Lampasas farmer and rancher and former National Science Foundation water and agriculture researcher, advocates a populist approach he frames as organized people versus organized money, warns about aquifer depletion and data center water and power demands, and proposes labeling foreign and ultra-processed foods rather than organic and local products. The final segment asserts that AI-driven job replacement will be far worse than industry leaders acknowledge, arguing that companies will cease hiring or cut staff for competitiveness and that displacement will reach higher-skilled professions such as attorneys. The host cites his own use of a DeepSeek model to solve an audio production problem through self-directed spectral analysis as evidence that AI can independently determine how to accomplish goals, and he claims this capability will eliminate millions of jobs while alleging a depopulation agenda among technocratic leaders.

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