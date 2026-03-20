InfoWars: Mike Adams & Michael Yon on Energy War That Could Starve Billions

In this segment of The Alex Jones Show, guest host Mike Adams discusses the escalating conflict in the Middle East and its catastrophic implications for global energy infrastructure and food security. Adams highlights recent attacks on Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, confirming that two of the 14 cryogenic production units have been destroyed, with repairs estimated to take three to five years. This disruption threatens 17% of Qatar’s LNG output, a critical resource for global fertilizer production and energy supplies. Adams warns that if all 14 facilities are destroyed, the resulting decade-long famine could lead to the starvation of billions, destabilizing economies and triggering geopolitical shifts, including Taiwan’s potential alignment with China.

Adams and guest Michael Yon analyze the engineered nature of this crisis, linking it to broader depopulation agendas and the destabilization of global supply chains. They emphasize the vulnerability of strategic maritime chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran effectively controls, and discuss how further disruptions could collapse the petrodollar system. The conversation also touches on the role of AI and automation in replacing human labor, suggesting that global elites may be accelerating famine and conflict to reduce reliance on human populations. Adams concludes by urging preparedness, recommending emergency food and medical supplies from his Health Ranger Store, while stressing the urgent need for diplomatic de-escalation to avert catastrophe.

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