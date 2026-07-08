Interview with Brian Hooker: AI, Vaccine Injuries and the Attack on Children

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Dr. Brian Hooker, Chief Scientific Officer of Children’s Health Defense, discussed what he described as a coordinated assault on peer-reviewed scientific papers that question vaccine safety. Hooker highlighted the case of a 2020 paper by Neil Miller on vaccination timing and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which was not retracted but placed in a new category called “removed” by the journal Toxicology Reports. The paper found that 50% of SIDS cases occur within three days of vaccination and 75% within one week. Hooker also noted that his own 2020 study comparing vaccinated and unvaccinated children, which found higher rates of developmental delays, asthma, ear infections, and gastrointestinal issues among vaccinated children, is now facing potential retraction from Sage Open Medicine after six years of publication.

Hooker discussed the case of Andrea Shaw, a mother arrested for murder after her twin toddlers died seven days post-vaccination, despite having been taken to the ER for an immunization reaction. He also addressed the ongoing resistance to HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s reform efforts, citing criminal sabotage from within federal agencies. Hooker emphasized that parents can protect their children through homeschooling, eliminating processed foods, and considering relocation from states with aggressive vaccine mandates. He noted that his son, who was vaccine-injured 27 years ago, now communicates using a letter board and keyboard, demonstrating that severe autism does not necessarily indicate intellectual disability.

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