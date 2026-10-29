Interview with David DuByne: The Global Fertilizer and Sulfur Crisis, Food Scarcity and the Coming Famine

In a discussion on The Alex Jones Show, host Mike Adams and David DuByne of Adapt 2030 argued that disruptions to oil and gas production, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, threaten sulfur supplies needed to make sulfuric acid, phosphate fertilizers, and metals such as copper and nickel. They said fertilizer shipments through Hormuz fell from roughly 2,960 ships in January 2026 to zero in October and remained at zero for the last two months, linking energy disruptions to food and industrial shortages. They also cited recent offline food infrastructure, including the Quaker Oats plant explosion and a Pacific Seafood fire, as examples of pressures on food processing capacity.

Adams and DuByne said fertilizer scarcity could reduce agricultural output and questioned whether current population levels could be sustained without conventional inputs, and DuByne estimated that a chaos phase could last about two years followed by five to ten years of rebuilding after stabilization. They recommended household and community gardens, seed saving, hard-copy reference books, offline knowledge tools, and local cooperation as preparedness measures. DuByne also described concerns that food scarcity could accelerate adoption of digital ID, tokenized money, and rationing systems, and the speakers cited cyber vulnerabilities and remote control of refrigeration as risks to food distribution.

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