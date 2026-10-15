Interview with Dr. Henele on Vaccines Targeting Women and Children, The Medicine of LIGHT and Quantum Energy Discovered in Human Cells

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Dr. Hanalei discussed his new free online course, “Vaccine Education for Mama Bears,” available for streaming at brightu.com starting October 17. He argued that new mothers are routinely denied honest information about vaccine ingredients, financial conflicts of interest, and legal protections for manufacturers. Dr. Hanalei emphasized that doctors often use fear-based tactics to pressure parents and do not disclose that vaccines contain components such as aborted human fetal cells, mercury, aluminum, and other additives. He stated that autism rates have risen to one in 31 children as of 2022, asserting a direct link to vaccines, and described mRNA injections as gene therapy that can alter human DNA and cause autoimmune conditions.

Dr. Hanalei and the host also discussed historical and systemic corruption, comparing the modern medical system to the ancient cult of Asclepius. Dr. Hanalei advised parents to keep their newborns in sight at all times in hospitals to prevent unauthorized injections and stressed the importance of asking doctors about their financial incentives. The conversation concluded with a focus on natural health, including the role of sunlight, grounding, and red light therapy in cellular energy production. Dr. Hanalei encouraged viewers to research independently and trust their parental instincts, while the host promoted his platform’s other resources to support health freedom.

Visit www.BrightU.com to stream Vaccine Education for Mama Bears from October 17 to October 26, 2026