Interview with Inesa Ponomariovaite on New Hemp Laws Targeting Full-Spectrum CBD

In a recent interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Inessa, founder of Inessa’s Hemp, about a new federal law set to take effect in November that she says will severely restrict the production and sale of full-spectrum hemp extracts. Inessa explained that the law, passed alongside a government funding bill, imposes a limit of 0.4 milligrams of THC per product unit, a threshold she describes as practically impossible for farmers to meet without genetically engineering plants to remove THC entirely. She argued that this small amount of THC is biologically essential for activating CB1 receptors in the human endocannabinoid system, which regulates neurological function, inflammation, and other key bodily processes. Inessa stated that the law effectively bans therapeutic, full-spectrum extracts while allowing high-THC recreational products to remain legal, and she expressed concern that it will push hemp toward pharmaceutical control, stripping consumers of access to natural remedies.

Adams and Inessa further discussed the broader context of the law, asserting that it benefits pharmaceutical and alcohol industries while suppressing natural medicine. Inessa noted that many lawmakers lack basic knowledge of the endocannabinoid system, leading to legislation that harms public health. She characterized the situation as a “crime against humanity” and called for increased public awareness and action. Adams warned viewers that the move is part of a wider trend of limiting access to natural health solutions, and the pair encouraged viewers to stock up on Inessa’s certified organic CBDA hemp extract before the law is enforced. The conversation concluded with a focus on the importance of maintaining physical and spiritual health in what they described as a “spiritual war” against dehumanizing forces.

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