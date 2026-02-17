In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, host Mike Adams welcomed four health experts — Dr. Bryan Ardis, Dr. Ed Group, Dr. Henry Ealy, and Dr. Jana Schmidt — to discuss their new program, Make Yourself Healthy Again. The initiative emphasizes personal responsibility in health, urging individuals to break dependence on institutions, corporations, and government mandates that often prioritize profit over well-being. Dr. Group explained that the program’s philosophy stems from the belief that true health comes from self-empowerment, detoxification, and natural remedies rather than reliance on pharmaceuticals or external authorities. The doctors highlighted systemic failures, including vaccine injuries, chemtrail toxicity, and the dangers of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, which have been linked to severe side effects such as depression, anxiety, and suicidal behavior.

The discussion also explored holistic approaches to wellness, including detoxification, nutrition, and ancient healing practices. Dr. Group shared insights from his research into Taoist and Tantric traditions, emphasizing the role of sacred lovemaking, bioenergetics, and spiritual alignment in achieving longevity and vitality. The experts critiqued modern medicine’s reliance on synthetic drugs and highlighted natural alternatives, such as black seed oil and cinnamon bark, for combating genetically modified yeast and environmental toxins. Dr. Ardis underscored the importance of understanding blood test results to identify imbalances and natural remedies, while Dr. Ealy addressed the harmful effects of chemtrails and electromagnetic pollution, advocating for boron and infrared saunas as detox solutions.

The Healing for the A.G.E.S. Fall Conference Docuseries: MYHA (Make Yourself Healthy Again) docuseries is available for free streaming at BrightU.com from February 21 to March 8, offers practical tools for reclaiming health through education, detox strategies, and lifestyle changes. The experts urged viewers to reject dependency on corrupt systems and embrace self-sufficient, nature-based healing. Adams concluded by praising the panel’s courage in challenging mainstream narratives and reaffirmed the importance of decentralized knowledge, as seen in Brighteon’s AI platform, BrightAnswers.ai, which provides uncensored health information. The interview served as a rallying call for individuals to take control of their well-being in an era of institutional failure.

