We May Be Days Away from an Iranian Nuclear Test

The rumors are getting louder. Reports from serious journalists, including Pepe Escobar and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson (Sonar21.com), suggest that Iran is preparing to demonstrate a nuclear weapon -- possibly within days. The End of the American Dream recently summarized these whispers: “the rumors that I am about to share with you are completely consistent with warnings that I have already given to my own readers.”

In contrast to the warnings of western diplomats and administration officials, I have reason to believe this could be the most stabilizing event the Middle East has seen in decades. Western hysteria paints any Iranian nuclear capability as a doomsday scenario, but the truth is likely quite the opposite. A nuclear test by Iran would end the ambiguity and force every aggressor -- the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia -- to finally treat Tehran as a power that cannot be threatened with annihilation. That shifts the calculus from war to coexistence. From kinetic threats to diplomatic resolutions, in other words.

Iran Demonstrates It Is the More Rational Actor in This War

Throughout the current conflict, Iran has meticulously avoided civilian targets and calibrated its responses to U.S. and Israeli aggression. As I noted in my interview with Steve Quayle, “Iran holds the cards” -- the United States and Israel are losing ground, yet Tehran has shown remarkable restraint even as its cities are bombed.

In contrast, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proven himself an irrational actor. President Trump himself reportedly called Netanyahu “crazy” during a phone call over Israeli attacks in Lebanon. The Israeli narrative about an Iranian “threat” has always been a lie, as journalist Jonathan Cook recently detailed: “It is not Tehran led by unhinged, genocidal megalomaniacs threatening the security of the region and the world. It is Tel Aviv and Washington.”

Iran’s restraint proves it can manage escalation dominance with far more maturity than the U.S. or Israel. A nation that holds back in the face of relentless bombing is a nation that will not use a nuclear weapon recklessly. To achieve lasting peace and restore the economic energy flows upon which the world depends, the world must recognize that Iran has been the adult in the room.

Nuclear Deterrence Is the Ultimate Self-Defense

Just as a self-defense firearm communicates “stop or face consequences,” a nuclear demonstration ends the conversation about regime change. The Cato Institute’s handbook for Congress long ago recommended that the United States “encourage the executive branch to enter into a dialogue with the political and military leaders of new nuclear powers to educate them about nuclear strategy and doctrine and to help them to design stabilizing deterrents.” Iran, by acquiring a weapon, would finally qualify for that stabilizing dialogue.

Professor Sergei Karaganov’s paper on deterrence, referenced at the Ron Paul Institute, argues that “paradoxically fear is the foundation of stability.” North Korea’s nuclear program succeeded in deterring U.S. invasion precisely because it demonstrated capability without provoking a preemptive war. Iran’s underground test would prove capability without ecological harm -- showing the world that escalation dominance forces attackers to recalculate, likely ending the war and saving lives. As I warned last year, when America’s aggression emboldens nuclear programs, it is because Washington respects only atomic currency.

Economic and Geopolitical Stabilization

A nuclear-armed Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz on its own terms, ending the U.S. naval blockade that has caused oil prices to surge and threatens global famine in 2027. In my interview with Michael Yon, we discussed how the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is a neoconservative anti-China strategy, but it also harms every nation reliant on energy. Iran’s new Supreme Leader has already canceled all international agreements opposing its nuclear program, declaring that possession of nuclear weapons is “an inalienable sovereign right.”

The U.S. military would have no choice but to leave the region, ending its failed hegemony. Remember, the peace plan reportedly considers $300 billion in reparations for Iran to rebuild infrastructure destroyed by U.S. and Israeli bombs. That money -- presumably paid by the aggressors -- would stabilize the entire Middle East economy. Iran’s nuclear leverage would compel Israel to halt its genocidal expansion and pay reparations, as I have long argued is necessary for any just peace. The world would finally see a multipolar order where no single empire dictates energy flows and regional land grabs.

The Path Forward: Peace Through Deterrence

Iran demonstrating nuclear weapons is likely to de-escalate the current war and force the United States to focus on domestic renewal instead of endless foreign conflicts. As former Congressman Dennis Kucinich told me in an interview, the peace movement must denounce evil wars and demand diplomacy. The Manufactured Crisis narrative, as historian Gareth Porter documented in his book on the Iran nuclear scare, shows how false intelligence has been used to justify aggression. Iran’s possession of a nuclear deterrent cuts through that entire lie.

To my readers: let us hope this nuclear deterrent saves humanity from self-annihilation. History will judge those who stayed silent during the years of genocide, military aggression and Trump’s threats to “end a civilization.” A nuclear Iran is not the end of the world; it is the beginning of a world where imperial powers can no longer dictate terms to sovereign nations. That is a future worth where humanity (and America) has a decent chance at a future.

References

The end of Israeli exceptionalism - NaturalNews.com. News Editors. June 24, 2025. Israel’s war on Iran pushes Muslims to unite, forcing Tehran to acquire nuclear weapons for survival - NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. June 18, 2025. America’s aggression emboldens North Korea’s nuclear program as more nations seek the only currency Washington respects - NaturalNews.com. March 24, 2026. Cato handbook for Congress policy recommendations for the 106th Congress - Cato Institute. Edward H. Crane, David Boaz. Manufactured Crisis: The Untold Story of the Iran Nuclear Scare - Gareth Porter. Mike Adams interview with Michael Yon - June 26, 2025. Mike Adams interview with Dennis Kucinich - July 30, 2025. The Nuclear Rumors About Iran Are Getting Louder - End of the American Dream. June 2, 2026. Trump Confirmed That He Called Netanyahu “Crazy.” Says Navy Blockade of Hormuz Could Go Through Labor Day - The New American. June 3, 2026. NYT: Peace Plan Includes $300B in Reparations for Iran. Trump Meets With Advisors. - The New American. May 30, 2026. Israeli claims about an Iran ‘threat’ were always a lie. Now we have proof - Middle East Eye. Jonathan Cook. May 30, 2026. Paradoxically Fear is the Foundation of Stability: Deterrence Works - Ron Paul Institute. May 26, 2026. 2026-03-12-BVN-OIL AND FERTILIZER PRICES SKYROCKET - Bright Videos Network. Health Ranger Report - IRAN HOLDS THE CARDS - Mike Adams - BrightVideos.com. March 10, 2026.

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