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Michael Buergermeister's avatar
Michael Buergermeister
5h

Essential viewing: Theodore Postol: Iran Is Now an Undeclared Nuclear State.

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JOHN SILVERS's avatar
JOHN SILVERS
6h

44,000 protesters shot, hung, decapitated massacred by a rational regime? I beg to differ on the rational claim.

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