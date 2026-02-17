Iran Setting a TRAP? Machine Intelligence Explained, China’s Strategic ABUNDANCE Gambit

On today’s episode, Mike Adams introduces BrightVideos News, a new platform featuring AI-generated content, including short news reports delivered by AI avatars. He highlights advancements in Chinese robotics, showcasing agile, acrobatic robots demonstrated during Lunar New Year celebrations, though he notes their current limitations in practical tasks like household chores. Adams also previews an AI-generated film created using ByteDance’s upcoming “Sea Dance” tool, emphasizing its Hollywood-quality production achieved in just one day. He critiques protectionist policies blocking superior Chinese EVs and battery tech from U.S. markets, arguing this stifles innovation and harms consumers.

The broadcast shifts to geopolitical tensions, with Adams warning of a potential U.S.-Iran conflict, citing historical war games where Iran’s asymmetric tactics overwhelmed U.S. forces. He questions whether Trump’s administration might provoke war despite public opposition, citing Israel’s influence. Additionally, Adams discusses AI’s undeniable intelligence, debunking claims that it’s merely a “word predictor” by illustrating its advanced reasoning, planning, and abstract understanding. He predicts AI will achieve self-awareness by 2027, advocating for decentralized AI to empower individuals against censorship and globalist control. The episode concludes with promotions for health products and AI tools available on his platforms.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com