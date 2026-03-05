Iran War's ENERGY Infrastructure Decimation to Set off Global FOOD INFLATION

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran, focusing on Iran’s strategic closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impact on global energy markets. Qatar Energy has declared force majeure, halting natural gas deliveries, which disrupts 20–30% of global gas supplies. Countries heavily reliant on Qatari gas, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and European nations, face economic instability as markets react to the supply shock. Iran’s actions are framed as asymmetric economic warfare, targeting Gulf energy infrastructure to weaken Western economies and the petrodollar system. Additionally, disruptions in aluminum production and shipping logistics further amplify global economic strain. The video also questions the authenticity of footage showing Iranian missile strikes on Tel Aviv and criticizes U.S. military actions, including reports of a U.S. submarine sinking an Iranian vessel, as reckless and inhumane.

The analysis predicts severe food inflation due to rising fertilizer costs, projecting an 8–15% increase in U.S. food prices and 12–20% in Europe by late 2026, with further hikes in 2027. The conflict’s broader consequences include industrial slowdowns, steel and chemical production declines, and potential famine in Gulf states reliant on food imports. The speaker argues that regardless of military outcomes, the U.S. has already suffered reputational damage in the Middle East, with Gulf allies questioning American reliability. The video concludes by warning of long-term economic destabilization and urging preparedness for escalating global crises.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com