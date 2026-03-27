Iran Will DEFEAT the U.S. Empire, as IDF is Wrecked by Hezbollah

Mike Adams discusses escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, criticizing President Trump’s handling of negotiations, which he claims are based on delusional AI chatbot interactions rather than real diplomacy. Adams asserts that Trump’s threats against Iran—extending deadlines without meaningful engagement—are ineffective and that Iran has no intention of complying. He warns that Trump’s planned military intervention, including deploying U.S. troops, will fail due to Iran’s strategic advantages, such as missile capabilities and home-territory resilience. Adams predicts severe global economic consequences, including fuel shortages, inflation, and rationing, as the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked, disrupting oil supplies. He also highlights the IDF’s weakening position against Hamas and Hezbollah, framing Israel’s struggles as karmic retribution for its military actions in Gaza.

Adams argues that the U.S. empire is collapsing due to overextension, failed sanctions, and military incompetence, with Trump accelerating this decline. He criticizes MAGA supporters for enabling Trump’s warmongering and urges listeners to prepare for economic and societal breakdown by stockpiling food, securing communications, and embracing self-sufficiency. Adams condemns U.S. foreign policy as imperialistic and self-destructive, advocating for peace through trade rather than coercion. He concludes by emphasizing the need for accountability in voting, refusing to support politicians who prioritize foreign interests over American stability, and warns of impending chaos if Trump’s policies continue unchecked.

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