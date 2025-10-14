IRS crypto tax loopholes and UNA strategies help protect wealth from government seizure and fiscal crisis

Self-Custody via Crypto & Physical Assets: Protect wealth by owning crypto in cold wallets, gold/silver, and land, avoiding centralized systems prone to collapse. UNAs shield assets from lawsuits/taxes, separating them from SSNs via EINs. 30+ households report resilience.

In a world where financial systems face increasing scrutiny and instability, experts are uncovering innovative strategies to safeguard wealth from predatory tax policies and economic collapse. Financial strategist John Jay Singleton, alongside decentralization advocates Mike Adams and Todd Pitner, revealed groundbreaking insights into leveraging cryptocurrency and legal entities like Unincorporated Nonprofit Associations (UNAs) to escape overreach by globalist elites and their tax regimes.

Crypto Tax Strategies: Evading Capture Through Legal Loopholes

John Jay Singleton, a seasoned legal strategist, emphasized that cryptocurrency transactions avoid taxable events unless converted to fiat currency. “Trading crypto for crypto does not trigger capital gains taxes,” he stated, citing 22 IRS rulings that confirm this principle. For instance, swapping Bitcoin for Ethereum or stablecoins—without ever touching cash—remains untaxed, allowing investors to accumulate wealth without IRS intervention. Singleton clarified that the IRS only recognizes taxable events when crypto is sold for dollars, arguing that “dollars are taxable, not the coins themselves.”

This distinction has major implications for crypto holders. Many have been misled by software tools that erroneously calculate taxes on intra-crypto trades—a scare tactic driving compliance. Singleton dismisses these programs as predatory, urging users to rely on IRS guidance (Circular 230) rather than algorithm-driven “fearware.”

UNA Networking: Shielding Assets from Seizure

Todd Pittner and Mike Adams highlighted how UNAs—low-profile legal entities—offer a safety net for assets. A UNA, linked to an Employer Identification Number (EIN), isolates wealth from an individual’s Social Security Number (SSN), shielding it from audits, seizure attempts, or capital gains liabilities. Unlike LLCs or corporations, UNAs operate with minimal regulatory scrutiny, allowing users to channel income streams and crypto reserves into untouchable entities.

Success stories underscore their efficacy: one consultant reported saving 60% of adjusted gross income by donating to a UNA, while another recounted “reducing 70% of undue IRS demands” by restructuring assets under such entities. UNAs also provide long-term resilience against systemic risks, such as fiat currency collapse, by keeping wealth decentralized and untethered from crumbling financial systems.

Hybrid Strategies for Decentralized Wealth Protection

Experts advocate combining crypto tax strategies with UNAs to maximize financial autonomy. Singleton explained that UNAs can title assets, neutralizing IRS claims, while crypto’s non-fiat status avoids tax triggers. For instance, liquidating stocks into gold via a UNA could defer capital gains, circumventing traditional taxable pathways.

The approach aligns with Nelson Rockefeller’s doctrine of “own nothing, control everything,” enabling individuals to wield influence over assets without direct ownership. Adams noted that integrating UNAs with crypto holdings allows users to mitigate liabilities while preparing for potential market meltdowns, such as crypto bubbles or stock market corrections.

Legal Protections and Systemic Challenges

Singleton underscored cryptographic legal tools to combat data exploitation, such as “filing liens on biometric data” to monetize personal information. These strategies empower individuals to claim ownership of their data, effectively charging corporations like Google for its illegal collection. Meanwhile, UNAs and crypto-resistant practices challenge centralized control, exposing vulnerabilities in globalist agendas reliant on surveillance and monetized data.

Preparing for Crisis

With the dollar’s value eroding amid record debt (37.4 trillion and growing), experts stress the urgency of shifting to hard assets like gold and silver. Adams highlighted the rise of “gold-backed currencies” (GoldBacks), lab-tested for purity, as a tangible alternative. These instruments, combined with physical metal holdings, offer hedge against fiscal collapse.

Lawyers like Singleton advise restructuring estates into UNAs or trusts to avoid receivership, particularly in contested family court cases. “Family court is an involuntary receivership,” he warned, emphasizing legal mastery to reclaim authority over assets amid systemic vulnerabilities.

