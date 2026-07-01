A Billion-Dollar Presidential Grift

When the BBC was forced to edit out a historian’s description of Donald Trump as “the most openly corrupt president in American history” from its Reith Lectures, the broadcaster demonstrated exactly why the label fits [1]. I believe we are witnessing a level of presidential corruption that dwarfs anything in our nation’s history, and the evidence is not hidden – it is sitting in plain sight.

The $1 billion in crypto earnings disclosed by Trump and his family while he simultaneously rewrites federal crypto rules is not a coincidence. It is the smoking gun that proves the presidency has become a personal looting operation to take as much as possible from the nation and its people before he leaves office. This is not about partisan politics – it is about a man who has turned the Oval Office into a family-run grifting operation, and here is why that matters for every American.

The Crypto Fortune: How Trump Profited from His Own Policies

The Trump family launched memecoins just days before the 2025 inauguration. Through shell companies such as CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC, they controlled 80% of the supply, extracting $350 million in fees while retail investors lost between 85 and 99 percent [2]. Meanwhile, Trump Media and Technology Group acquired approximately $2 billion in Bitcoin and related assets, signaling a massive pivot toward cryptocurrencies [3]. No previous president has ever profited so directly from policy decisions while in office.

The timing was no accident. Trump launched the $TRUMP meme coin right before taking power, then pushed for crypto deregulation that directly benefits his family’s holdings. As the Trends Journal has documented, the political alliance of liberal Democrats and national security hawks has pushed for KYC/AML standards that would stifle decentralized alternatives, yet Trump’s stablecoin strategy aims to put centralized, government-friendly digital dollars in play [4][5]. This is corruption by any definition – using the machinery of government to enrich yourself and your family while millions of ordinary investors are left holding the bag.

Family Deals and Foreign Influence: The Pay-to-Play Presidency

The conflicts do not stop at crypto. The same reporting that uncovered the $350 million in fees also revealed that Abu Dhabi routed $2 billion through Binance, with profits flowing back to Trump-linked entities [2]. This is a classic pattern of foreign influence: petrodollars buying access to the most powerful office on Earth. Trump claims ignorance, but the money flowed while his administration courted Gulf allies and advanced policies favorable to the region.

Even the family’s mining ventures raise red flags. Trump’s sons reportedly took a financial stake in a Kazakhstan mining project that the administration advanced while signaling federal financing. This is not a one-off – it is a system.

The Trends Journal noted that the public’s appetite for government-issued digital currencies has soured precisely because people see how centralized authorities can use CBDCs for financial control [6]. But Trump’s family business is not interested in decentralization; it is interested in using centralized power to enrich its own members. Foreign governments and billionaire allies are buying access and influence, while Americans are paying the price.

What This Means for the Republic

I believe this presidency marks a dangerous new level of corruption, but it also exposes the rot in our centralized system. The solution is not just new ethics laws – it is limiting executive power and embracing decentralization, including sound money like gold, silver, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency. As I have argued for years, honest money has no counter-party risk and cannot be counterfeited by governments.

In the end, the evidence speaks for itself. Trump has turned the presidency into a family business, using policy levers to generate billions for his own enterprises. American voters must demand accountability and reject the idea that the White House is a financial looting machine. The future of the republic depends on our willingness to call out corruption wherever we see it – even when it wears a red tie and flies on Air Force One.

References

BBC cuts Trump criticism after bias row - The Telegraph. November 25, 2025. Trump family’s crypto empire Billions in suspicious gains zero accountability - NaturalNews.com. April 28, 2026. Trump Media and Technology Group acquires 2 billion in crypto assets - NaturalNews.com. Kevin Hughes. July 24, 2025. Trends-Journal-2023-06-22. Trumps global stablecoin push could extend dollar dominance for a decade warns economist - NaturalNews.com. Finn Heartley. July 21, 2025. Trends-Journal-2024-07-30.

For more updates, visit Naturalnews.com