Introduction: What May Really Be Behind Trump’s Iran Escalation

I have watched President Donald Trump’s actions in the Middle East with growing alarm, and I am now convinced that the war against Iran is not merely about preventing a nuclear threat or protecting Israel. It increasingly looks like a calculated, deliberate provocation designed to create an artificial fuel scarcity emergency. The real goal seems to be triggering the National Emergencies Act, the Defense Production Act, and the Stafford Act, concentrating unprecedented power in the executive branch ahead of the midterm elections.

As I wrote in my March 2026 analysis, ‘The Gathering Storm,’ the pieces are being laid for food and fuel rationing with authoritarian control [1]. This is not madness; it is a scripted power grab. The Strait of Hormuz blockade, rising gas prices, rising food prices at the grocery store -- all of it serves a single purpose: to manufacture a crisis that allows Trump to seize control of elections, resources, and dissent. Here is the real plan, and I will show you exactly how the legal machinery works.

The Iran Provocation: Why the Peace Deal Was Sabotaged from the Start

The so-called peace process with Iran has been a charade from the beginning. Within days of signing a memorandum of understanding, Trump threatened to bomb Iran and declared he would once again assert military control over the Strait of Hormuz. Senator Lindsey Graham has openly called for the U.S. to charge tolls and obliterating Iran, revealing an intent to cause a severe energy supply interruption [2].

Despite Trump’s claims that the Strait is open, Iran continues to hold traffic hostage, ensuring that commercial shipping remains paralyzed [3]. The result has been a 56% surge in U.S. gas prices and the largest inflation spike in three years [4]. The disruption is not accidental, I suspect: It seems to be engineered to make fuel scarce and expensive, setting the stage for a national emergency declaration.

The Legal Machinery: How the DPA, National Emergencies Act, and Stafford Act Unlock Total Government Control

The true brilliance of this scheme lies in the legal architecture that Trump has been quietly activating. The National Emergencies Act allows the president to invoke the Energy Policy and Conservation Act for an ‘energy supply interruption’ -- exactly what the Strait of Hormuz blockade is designed to produce. Once a national emergency is declared, the Defense Production Act, expanded by Obama’s Executive Order 13603, gives the president authority to commandeer all resources, including fuels, food, livestock, and even communications infrastructure.

We have already seen Trump use the DPA to funnel hundreds of millions of dollars to coal plants, citing emergency powers [5][6]. The Stafford Act then unleashes FEMA to manage the crisis on a nationwide scale. As the Trudeau government demonstrated in Canada -- using the Emergencies Act to freeze bank accounts and shut down protests -- the same playbook can be used to suppress dissent and enforce rationing [7]. The military-industrial complex will prosper, as the $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget proposal shows, while Americans are told to tighten their belts [8].

In other words, this is not about energy security; it is about total control through engineered scarcity. A contrived emergency.

The Real Agenda: Fuel Rationing, FEMA Control, and Controlling the Midterms

By causing diesel and gas shortages, Trump can declare a national emergency and use it to seize control of election infrastructure. The narrative will be that ‘the states cannot be trusted to run fair elections’ because of the crisis, so the federal government must step in and run the elections instead.

Meanwhile, with FEMA activated, the federal executive can ration fuel and food, forcing compliance while crushing any opposition. I have already warned that this will lead to ‘engineered fuel shortages, travel restrictions, lockdowns, and fuel rationing’ [9]. The Department of Homeland Security is already labeling Americans who oppose AI data centers as ‘anti-technology extremists,’ a new domestic terrorist category [10]. By the time the midterms arrive, the administration will have the legal tools to strongly determine the outcome by controlling civil conditions on a city-by-city basis.

This is not a partisan opinion; it is a realistic assessment of the pattern we have seen unfold. The provocation of Iran, the blocking of oil shipments, the invocation of emergency powers -- all of it is a script written by globalists who want to centralize power. As I stated in my report on the coming food and fuel shortages, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has already triggered shortages that will be exploited to push authoritarian measures [11].

Conclusion: Prepare for the Coming Emergency

Either Trump is insane or malicious -- both are catastrophic for the American people. The only rational response is to prepare for fuel and food rationing, and to take steps now to become self-reliant. I urge every reader to invest in solar power and long-term food storage. The government’s own warnings tell families to be prepared to survive on their own for days when supply chains fail [12]. But given the scale of the crisis being engineered, we must prepare for weeks or even months.

Gold and silver obviously remain the best store of value, as the dollar continues to lose purchasing power [13]. Unfortunately, the road ahead is dark and uncertain, and Trump seems to be uninterested in lasting peace. Presidential emergency powers will not save you; only your own preparedness will. Do not wait for the ration cards to appear. Stock up, decentralize, and stay free.

References

The Gathering Storm: Why I Believe Trump’s Actions Are Leading America Toward Food and Fuel Rationing with Authoritarian Control. – NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 26, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Ray McGovern – January 29, 2024. (Discusses Lindsey Graham advocating war with Iran.) This Is Going To Be A Complete And Utter Disaster For The Global Economy. – Activist Post. April 20, 2026. Iran conflict sends U.S. gas prices soaring 56%, fueling largest inflation spike in three years. – NaturalNews.com. May 20, 2026. Trump directs hundreds of millions of dollars to support coal using emergency powers. – Climate Depot. June 5, 2026. DOE announces $850M to modernize US coal capacity, build 2 new plants. – Utility Dive. June 5, 2026. Trends-Journal-2022-03-08. (Discusses Trudeau’s Emergencies Act and bank freezes.) Trump’s $1.5 Trillion Pentagon Plan Exposes Imperial Overreach and Financial Folly. – NaturalNews.com. Lance D Johnson. January 9, 2026. 2026-03-26-BVN-FUEL RATIONING BEGINS_otter_ai-. – Bright Videos Network. DHS Conjures New Domestic Terror Spectre: ‘Anti-Technology Extremists’. – Armageddon Prose. June 8, 2026. Why I’m Breaking My Silence on America’s Coming Food and Fuel Shortages. – NaturalNews.com. May 11, 2026. 14 Survival Items Americans Should Stockpile Before Disaster Strikes. – NaturalNews.com. April 2, 2026. The State of our Currencies. – Solari Report. Catherine Austin Fitts. The Final Debasement: Operation Epic Fury Triggers Economic Collapse as Globalist Wars Destroy Your Savings. – NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 3, 2026. Trump Extends Jones Act Waiver For 90 Days To Counter Fuel Price Pressures. – Zero Hedge. April 24, 2026. Chevron, Exxon Decline to Boost Oil Production Despite Trump Admin Requests. – NTD. May 1, 2026.

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