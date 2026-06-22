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Erik Olson's avatar
Erik Olson
3h

Emergency as pretext for power is the Origin of the constitution. It's not going to save you now. The articles of confederation were usurped by the constitution illegally. I'm still waiting for WWI to end so the Emergency temporary income tax can go away

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Igz Navi's avatar
Igz Navi
2h

Trump is not insane or malicious. Just another puppet.

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