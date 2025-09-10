In a shocking betrayal of diplomacy, Israel bombed Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar—just days after former President Donald Trump declared a sudden "ceasefire" following Iran’s retaliatory strike. The attack, reportedly greenlit by Trump’s administration, has shattered trust in U.S.-brokered deals while accelerating the collapse of American geopolitical and financial dominance.

Meanwhile, Trump’s economic strong-arming against India—slapping tariffs to punish New Delhi for buying Russian oil—has backfired spectacularly, pushing India deeper into BRICS alliances with Russia and China. As Qatar threatens to pull $1.5 trillion in U.S. investments, the global order is rapidly shifting against Western duplicity.

Israel’s State Terrorism: Bombing Negotiators Under U.S. Protection

The bombing of a residential building in Qatar, where Hamas negotiators were set to meet under supposed U.S. security guarantees, has been condemned globally as an act of state terrorism. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani blasted the strike as a "blatant attack" and warned of "grave consequences" for the region.

Trump initially approved the operation, ordering U.S. air defenses to stand down—effectively enabling Israel’s jets to strike with impunity. After global backlash, Trump weakly claimed he "felt badly about the location" but refused to condemn Netanyahu’s decision.

This mirrors Israel’s June bombing of Iranian negotiators just before planned peace talks—proving a consistent pattern: the U.S. and Israel do not negotiate in good faith. Their strategy? Lure adversaries into talks, then bomb them.

Qatar’s Revenge: $1.5 Trillion Withdrawal Looms

Qatar, a key U.S. ally, had pledged $1.5 trillion in American investments—a deal Trump touted as a win for "making America great again." Now, after being bombed by a U.S.-backed strike, Qatar is likely to pull the plug, redirecting funds elsewhere.

This follows a broader trend: Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE, long pressured into silence over Gaza’s genocide, are now publicly condemning Israel. The message is clear—America’s Middle East influence is crumbling.

Trump’s Tariff War Backfires: India Joins BRICS

Simultaneously, Trump’s economic warfare against India—demanding 100% EU tariffs on New Delhi for buying Russian oil—has pushed India firmly into BRICS’ orbit. India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Trump’s demands "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable."

The result? India is accelerating trade with Russia and China, abandoning dollar reliance. BRICS nations—already trading in local currencies—are gaining momentum as the U.S. dollar’s hegemony erodes.

The Fallout: Dollar Collapse, Global Isolation

Qatar’s retaliation could trigger a chain reaction of Gulf states withdrawing from U.S. financial markets.

India’s BRICS pivot undermines Trump’s tariff strategy, proving economic coercion no longer works.

Global condemnation from China, Russia, Turkey, and even NATO-aligned nations signals America’s growing isolation.

Trump’s legacy? Not "making America great again," but accelerating its decline—tying the U.S. to Israel’s lawless terrorism while alienating allies and empowering BRICS.

Conclusion: The End of American Dominance

The Qatar bombing marks a turning point—proof that the U.S. and Israel cannot be trusted. As nations flee dollar dependence and align with BRICS, America’s empire is unraveling.

The lesson? The only thing more dangerous than being America’s enemy is being its ally.

