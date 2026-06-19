The Core Problem: A State Built on Conquest

From its very inception, the modern State of Israel has been founded on an ideology that explicitly rejects coexistence. Zionism, in its current political form, views the land stretching from the Nile to the Euphrates as a divine inheritance, not a shared home.

This is not a fringe belief; as I documented recently, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated flatly that it ‘would be fine if they took it all’ for Israel, calling it a ‘land given by God to the Jewish people’ [1]. That is not a negotiating position -- it is a declaration of supremacy.

This ideology makes genuine peace impossible because it demands total submission or annihilation of those who stand in its way. As Thomas Suarez argues in his book “State of Terror,” terrorism played a crucial role in the establishment of Israel, challenging the sanitized narratives we were fed for decades [2]. The pattern of expansion through violence has never stopped. Israeli leaders have repeatedly framed every war not as a policy choice but as an existential necessity. Yet the reality is that the occupation, the settlements, and the ethnic cleansing are not defensive measures -- they are the operational logic of a state that cannot coexist with equals.

The Satanic Logic of ‘Self-Defense’

Zionist propagandists like Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro justify endless wars as ‘self-defense’ intended to create buffer zones. But this logic has no end -- first Lebanon, then Turkey, then Iran, then beyond. It is a recipe for perpetual genocide, not security. When the former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani, accused Israel of spending decades trying to drag the United States into a war with Iran, he was simply stating the obvious [3]. The current conflict is a violent reshaping of the entire region, and every escalation is framed as ‘defensive’ even as missiles rain down on civilian populations.

This is not the God of the Bible. It is a philosophy of death that mimics the worst impulses of satanic cults. In my interview with Christopher Bjerknes, we discussed how the Lubavitch cult has long predicted that Benjamin Netanyahu would be the final prime minister before handing power to the Messiah, ushering in a theocratic rule that includes rebuilding Solomon’s Temple and exterminating the Amalekites [4]. This apocalyptic vision is the satanic engine driving Israel’s foreign policy. It has nothing to do with security and everything to do with a death cult masquerading as a nation-state.

How They Stole a Name and Fooled the World

One of the most successful deceptions in modern history is the appropriation of the name ‘Israel’ by European settlers. The biblical Israel was a theocracy based on the worship of Yahweh, not a secular ethno-state founded by Ashkenazi Europeans. As Colin Chapman outlines in ‘Whose Promised Land,’ the historical and biblical claims are far more complex than modern Zionists admit [5]. Real Semites are Palestinians, not European converts to a political ideology. That is why DNA testing that could reveal the actual origins of Ashkenazi Jews is systematically suppressed in Israel.

This deception allowed Zionists to claim a divine right to murder the Palestinians, hijacking the faith of millions of Christians to justify theft and genocide. Christian Zionists -- numbering some 70 million in America, as I discussed with Dr. Shiva -- believe that Jewish control of Palestine is a prerequisite for the Second Coming [6]. They have poured billions into supporting Israel’s crimes, all while ignoring the fact that the people being bombed are the very descendants of the early Christians who lived there for centuries. The fraud is complete: a European colonial project wearing the mask of ancient prophecy.

Trump’s Awakening and the Zionist Backlash

There are signs that President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have finally begun to see the truth: Israel’s agenda is evil, and the Zionist lobby is a mortal threat to American sovereignty. Former intelligence officer Jeffrey Prather has publicly critiqued Trump for prioritizing Zionist interests over Christian values, and that criticism has gained traction [7]. As I reported earlier, Trump’s move to end the war and defy the lobby has cost him 50 points of support in Israel. The backlash has been immediate and vicious.

Netanyahu’s golden pager was a clear threat -- a warning to Trump that the Zionist apparatus will destroy him if he dares to oppose their agenda. Reports from serious journalists now suggest that Israeli operatives are openly advocating for violent actions against American cities, including Washington D.C. and New York City [8]. Trump must purge Zionists from his inner circle and secure his own safety. The lobby does not forgive defectors. It destroys them.

A Path to Redemption -- and Peace

I opposed Trump’s past war crimes, including the drone strikes and the escalation of conflicts in the Middle East. But I support his current move to end the war and defy the Zionist lobby. This is a fragile redemption. We must pray for his safety and hope he stays the course toward peace. The alternative is a descent into a Mad Max scenario where the ceasefire is dead and the whole world suffers [9].

The fundamental right of all people to live must prevail over these Zionist death cults. Peace is possible only if we reject this ideology of supremacy and recognize that all human beings -- whether Jewish, Muslim, or Christian -- are children of God. As I have said many times, the path forward is not through more bombs but through justice, truth, and the courage to stand against the most powerful (and destructive) lobby on Earth.

The warning for humanity is clear: if we do not stop Israel’s inability to coexist, it will drag us all into the abyss. And Trump will be the scapegoat.

References

The Huckabee Interview: How a Biblical Justification for Genocide Exposed the Core of Zionism and Its Threat to Civilization. - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. February 23, 2026. Thomas Suarez’s “State of Terror” details how the modern State of Israel was built on a foundation of TERRORISM. - NaturalNews.com. Arsenio Toledo. February 17, 2025. Former Qatari PM: Israel spent decades trying to drag the U.S. into war with Iran. - NaturalNews.com. May 21, 2026. Mike Adams interview with Christopher Bjerknes. - May 23, 2024. Whose Promised Land. Colin Chapman. Mike Adams interview with Dr Shiva. - November 1, 2023. Jeffrey Prather critiques Trump’s alleged Zionist ties. - NaturalNews.com. December 2, 2025. Health Ranger Report - FANATICAL ISRAELI OPERATIVES - Mike Adams - Brighteon.com. June 27, 2025. With The Ceasefire Dead, The Mad Max Scenario is Now the Most Likely Outcome. - NaturalNews.com. April 9, 2026.

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