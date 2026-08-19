Trump Has Lost His Mind -- and That Puts Us All in Danger

The man sitting in the Oval Office has lost his grip on reality, and the entire world is now trapped inside the potential consequences of his delusion. President Donald Trump, who once campaigned on halting endless wars, has instead become the most dangerous warmonger in American history. His insane threats to annex the Strait of Hormuz and his loose talk about nuclear weapons are not the bluster of a dealmaker -- they are the ravings of a leader who is unhinged and dangerously isolated from any rational counsel.

I have been watching the real military experts I follow, and they are terrified. Not of Iran, not of Russia, but of our own commander-in-chief. When Trump publicly boasts that America’s nuclear arsenal is powerful enough “to blow up the world 150 times” [1], he is not projecting strength -- he is telegraphing insanity. The idea that he would actually use tactical nukes is no longer a fringe conspiracy theory; it is a credible, imminent threat that has me legitimately concerned. The man is a Trojan horse for the globalist agenda, and they may use his instability to justify slaughter on an unimaginable scale.

One Nuke Won’t Stop the Madness -- It’s the First Domino

Here is the grim reality that most people refuse to accept: if Trump detonates a nuke in Iran, it will not end the conflict -- it will start a chain reaction that could lead to a global collapse of human civilization as we know it. As I wrote back in March of this year, the geopolitical plates of the Middle East are being forced into a cataclysmic collision [2]. Russia, China, Pakistan, and North Korea will immediately upgrade their nuclear posture. Even Iran, though not yet a declared nuclear power, could quickly assemble devices using parts from illicit networks (or help from Pakistan or Russia). The U.S. does not even control the Strait of Hormuz, which proves these nations are more capable than Washington admits.

Consider the most likely response: Russia, seeing its ally attacked with a nuclear weapon, could decide to nuke a U.S. base in Romania or Poland. Trump, in his madness and desperate to save face, then launches a full-scale retaliation. Now we are in a thermonuclear exchange. As military analyst William Astore has observed, we are living on “a thermonuclear hair trigger” [3], and Trump has an itchy trigger finger. This is not hyperbole; this is the calculated assessment of sober minds who see the escalation path as clearly as a railroad track leading off a collapsed bridge.

Modern Nukes Are Orders of Magnitude Worse, But the Real Threat Is What Comes After

The bombs we face today are not the puny 15-kiloton devices that leveled Hiroshima. Modern thermonuclear warheads can reach 100 megatons -- literally thousands of times more powerful. The fireball alone, reaching temperatures of 180 million degrees Fahrenheit -- four or five times hotter than the center of the Sun -- would vaporize everything in its path [4]. But as horrific as the initial blast is, it is not what will kill most people.

The real killers are the after-effects that the establishment refuses to discuss honestly. Nuclear winter, caused by particulate matter ejected into the stratosphere, will dim sunlight for approximately one year, creating global cooling and shortened growing seasons [5] [6]. Crop failures will lead to famine. Social collapse will follow.

The radioactive fallout, meanwhile, will attack your DNA at the molecular level. The cells that divide fastest -- your bone marrow, your gut lining -- are the most vulnerable. When they are destroyed, your immune system collapses, leading to sepsis, cancer, and a slow, agonizing death. Most people will die not from the blast, but from sheer ignorance of how to protect themselves.

I Can Teach You to Survive... Even After the Bombs Fall

This is not the time for despair; it is the time for action. I have spent many years researching and developing protocols that can help you survive levels of radiation that would kill most people. My free course at BrightU.com launches August 29th (a Saturday), giving you over 20 hours of instruction on how to repair double-strand DNA breaks using target nutrition and specific molecules derived from superfoods, herbs or foods. You need cellular energy -- ATP and NAD+ -- and dietary nucleic acids to keep your genetic code intact. Chlorella is the world’s number one source of these critical building blocks, by the way.

With the right knowledge, you can maintain fertility, rebuild your immune system, and even help regenerate your community after the collapse. We have the power to adapt and overcome, but only if we prepare now. The globalists want you to think survival is impossible so that you will accept your fate passively. I am here to tell you that is a lie. You can survive, and I will show you how.

Conclusion: Be Ready, Because the Lunatics Are in Charge

Make no mistake: Trump is a Trojan horse for the globalists who want depopulation. They will justify slaughtering billions in the name of their delusional cult, using war as the ultimate tool of control. The economic carnage of the West is Iran’s real ‘nuclear’ weapon, and it has already been triggered [7]. We are watching the engineered collapse of global energy and food systems, and the buffer for food is dwindling by the day.

But here is the truth that gives me hope: you are already in the top 1% of prepared people just by reading this. Use that advantage. Register to listen to my upcoming course for free. Build your resilience. Grow your own food. Stockpile clean water and natural medicines. Realistic hope exists -- even in a nuclear war, the knowledge to survive and rebuild is available, but only to those who act now. The lunatics are in charge, but you do not have to be their victim. Choose life, choose preparation, and choose freedom.

Mark your calendar for August 29th at BrightU.com

References

We have enough nukes to blow up the world 150 times – Trump - RT.com. November 4, 2025. The Nuclear Rubicon: Why Iran’s Deterrent Is Our Only Hope and How to Survive What Follows - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 26, 2026. A Thermonuclear Hair Trigger - Antiwar.com. William J. Astore and Tom Engelhardt. December 3, 2025. Brighteon Broadcast News - Trump Risks Global Nuclear War - Brighteon.com. Mike Adams. April 2, 2025. Health Ranger Report - SURVIVING NUCLEAR WAR - BrightVideos.com. Mike Adams. March 26, 2026. 2026-03-16-BVN-ECONOMIC CATASTROPHE INCOMING - Bright Videos Network. Mike Adams. March 16, 2026. Economic Carnage of the West is Iran’s Real ‘Nuclear’ Weapon, and It Has Already Been Triggered - NaturalNews.com. Mike Adams. March 30, 2026.

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