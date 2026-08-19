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Rudy Giammarco's avatar
Rudy Giammarco
12h

Man are you still writing about doom and gloom?

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Jef aka Spiderlegs's avatar
Jef aka Spiderlegs
17h

We will finally know the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In a way it’s justice. Trump sucks and should have both his hands removed from his body so he can’t ever touch anything or anyone again but we did drop nukes on civilian targets not military ones to end the war with Japan. So when someone retaliates, we can’t scream too loud at those who retaliated. We scream at Trump but we do that all the time anyway so…

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