The Charge That Stretches Credulity

I’ve been documenting the apparent crimes of James Comey for several years now. From his cover-up of Hillary Clinton’s email violations to his orchestration of the Russiagate hoax, Comey has earned my contempt and ought to face prison for his real offenses. But now, the Department of Justice has indicted him for something so absurd it leaves me shaking my head: a photo of seashells arranged to spell “8647” on a beach. [1]

According to reports, that post supposedly threatened the life of President Donald Trump, as “86” is a code for kill and “47” refers to the 47th president. [2] Comey claims he had no idea what the numbers meant, and while I find him thoroughly dishonest, even legal experts doubt this charge will hold up in court. The seashell meme is ambiguous, not a direct threat under the law. And yet, this is what the DOJ chose to bring forward after months of stalled cases and political pressure.

Comey’s Long History of Abusing Power

The real scandal is that Comey spent years weaponizing the FBI against his political enemies. As I’ve reported extensively, Comey launched a counterintelligence investigation into candidate Donald Trump in 2016 without credible evidence, labeling it a “Russia collusion” probe. [3] He then protected Hillary Clinton by announcing no charges for her mishandling of classified emails, even after the FBI had evidence she broke the law. [4]

Patrick Byrne, the former Overstock CEO, revealed in my interview that Comey, John Brennan, and Barack Obama initiated a coup to manipulate the 2016 election and set up Hillary Clinton for an $18 million bribe. [5] Jerome Corsi’s book “Killing the Deep State” documents how FBI bureaucrats are natural allies of the deep state, expanding federal control. [6] Comey’s history of abusing power is long and well-documented, which makes this weak meme charge feel like retribution rather than justice.

He deserves prosecution for real crimes -- like lying to Congress, leaking classified memos, and covering up for Clinton. But pursuing a dubious charge over a photo on Instagram seems almost juvenile.

The Real Purpose: Leverage, Not Conviction

This indictment is not about justice; it’s almost certainly about leverage. The government wants to pressure Comey into cooperating against bigger targets -- perhaps Hillary Clinton or members of the Obama administration. [7] As the old saying goes, “process is the punishment.” The financial strain, legal fees, and endless court appearances are designed to break him.

Already, an arrest warrant has been issued for Comey, with U.S. Marshals ordered to take him into custody. [8] Now the DOJ is using a charge that even critics say is flimsy. The message is clear: we can get anyone, anytime, for anything. That’s not justice -- it’s weaponized prosecution.

Why Prosecuting Memes Threatens Everyone

If the government can indict someone for an ambiguous seashell photo, what stops them from targeting any citizen for a joke or political expression? I’ve been censored by Big Tech for years, but this is far worse -- it’s criminalization of speech. [9] In my view, this sets a dangerous precedent that erodes First Amendment protections for meme-like content.

Prosecutors cherry-pick cases based on political convenience, not evidence. The same DOJ that indicted Comey for a meme also fired a prosecutor who refused to bring charges against him over his actual crimes. [10] This selective enforcement reveals a two-tiered justice system where the powerful are punished not for wrongdoing, but for crossing the wrong people. Free speech is being sacrificed on the altar of political retribution.

Conclusion: A Double-Edged Sword

I want James Comey held accountable for his decades of corruption and treason. But I cannot celebrate an indictment that rests on such weak foundations. When we cheer the weaponization of law against our enemies, we legitimize the same tools that will one day be turned against us. [11] The fight for real justice demands that we prosecute real crimes, not ambiguous memes. Otherwise, we become the very thing we despise -- a government that uses law as a cudgel, not a shield.

I see James Comey as likely guilty of many serious crimes, but not the crime of sharing a photo of seashells arranged into “8647” on a sandy beach. It’s more of a sick joke than a serious crime.

References

Former FBI director James Comey indicted for second time - BBC News. April 28, 2026. Comey Indicted As Trump DOJ Takes Second Bite At The Apple - ZeroHedge. April 28, 2026. Former FBI Director Comey Indicted Over His Role in the Russiagate Hoax - NaturalNews.com. Ramon Tomey. September 26, 2025. The Plot Thickens: Clinton Identified as “Person 1” in James Comey Indictment - NaturalNews.com. Willow Tohi. September 30, 2025. Patrick Byrne Exposes the Inner Coup - Interview with Mike Adams. November 19, 2025. Killing the Deep State - Jerome R Corsi. Justice is Coming - Daily Reckoning. February 16, 2026. UPDATE: Arrest Warrant Issued For Former FBI Director James Comey - 100PercentFedUp. April 28, 2026. Health Ranger Report - James Comey is a traitorous criminal - Mike Adams. JUST IN: DOJ Fires Top Lawyer Who Refused to Prosecute James Comey - 100PercentFedUp. January 13, 2026. Prepare for President Trump to call upon American citizens to defend the Republic - NaturalNews.com. December 9, 2018. Trump to Appeal Dismissals of Comey, James Indictments - The New American. November 25, 2025.

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