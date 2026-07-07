Japan Debt Crisis Could Devastate the West + Interview with Ron Paul Institute's Chris Rossini

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discusses a leaked warning from a high-level Bank of Japan operative, which states that impending measures “will shatter the lives of billions” and offers an apology to the people of the West. Adams interprets this as a signal that Japan may be preparing to dump its substantial holdings of U.S. Treasuries, currently over $1 trillion, in order to defend its own currency. He explains that Japan faces a critical choice between saving its debt market or its currency, as rising Japanese government bond yields have already destroyed the yen carry trade. Adams suggests that if Japan chooses to sell its U.S. Treasury holdings, it could trigger a collapse of the Western debt market, particularly if U.S. 10-year bond yields rise above 5%, which he describes as a potential beginning of the end for the Western financial system.

Adams also discusses the broader geopolitical and economic implications, noting that Iran’s influence is growing while U.S. credibility declines, and that China is positioning itself to introduce a gold-backed settlement currency that could challenge the dollar’s dominance. He criticizes proposed “Trump accounts” as a financial scheme that assumes unrealistic returns and fails to account for dollar devaluation, recommending instead that individuals hold physical gold and silver as a store of value. Adams concludes by warning that the U.S. empire’s remaining strength lies in its debt market and dollar liquidity, and that events in Japan and China could trigger a significant financial realignment.

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