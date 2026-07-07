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Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)'s avatar
Dr Juergen Ott (“Doc Jerry”)
13h

Well, it’s coming - but…

About a decade ago Martin Armstrong has predicted that the yen might collapse first, then the Euro whereas the USD as still the world’s reserve currency will last the longest (I do agree).

But by end 2032 this theater is definitely over.

Mahendra (clairvoyant) sees the Euro collapsing by about 2029, and at least one Vedic astrologer sees a high probability too at this time (despite still ranging into ‘31/‘32 too).

So, fasten your seat belts - a financial system collapse (and this time worldwide !) is always starting from it’s peripheral axis to it’s core.

But we should not forget - Japan ist still occupied by the US as is Germany (and it’s actually the Jews not the US as the dominating force but that’s pretty much the same nowadays).

And their central banks are still Rothschild (West) / Rockefeller (East) dominated.

Meaning, there is no free market acting. Keep this in mind.

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