The Health Ranger’s newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin's avatar
Justin
2h

Study KINJIRO

Reply
Share
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
1h

I've tried that with my Hong Kong Chinese extended family (my late husband was HK Chinese, passed on 50 weeks ago, how fast time flies by.....sigh....). It may take some convincing. I tried that with my in-laws, but they would remind me that their race and culture has been around a lot longer than mine, and that IF there was a lesson to be learned, they learned it a LONG time ago.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mike Adams · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture