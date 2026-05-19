Jay Weidner Interview: Plasma Beings, UFO Disclosure and the Hidden Nature of Reality — PART 2

In today’s interview, filmmaker and author Jay Weidner discussed a developing alternative theory regarding UFO phenomena, centered on the concept of plasma-based intelligences. Widener referenced a February 2024 report by a group of scientists that claimed the existence of living plasma objects in the upper atmosphere, citing NASA video footage as evidence. He argued that these plasma entities, which he described as intelligent and capable of predatory behavior, have interacted with Earth throughout history and may be the source of many reported supernatural and UFO encounters. According to Widener, the recent wave of orb sightings over New Jersey and military bases during the 2024 holiday season aligns with this theory, and he noted that these objects appear fuzzy and dart unpredictably, characteristics inconsistent with physical craft.

Widener further connected his plasma theory to broader cosmological and human experience, suggesting that 99% of the universe is plasma and that humans themselves are plasma beings with a light body or toroidal field that functions as a life force. He proposed that plasma beings may descend from the Kordaleski clouds near Earth’s orbit to incarnate into human form, and that upon death, the plasma body returns to these clouds. Widener also speculated that the government’s UFO disclosure efforts may be aimed at addressing these plasma orbs rather than extraterrestrial visitors, and he expressed skepticism that officials will provide honest information. The conversation touched on the potential danger of nuclear weapons to plasma life forms and concluded with Widener’s belief that these non-human intelligences seek to preserve Earth and may attempt to influence human behavior toward greater harmony.

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