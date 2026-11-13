Jensen Hit Job Is a War on Open Source AI

In a recent episode of the Zach-Adams Effect on Decentralize.TV, hosts Mike Adams, Todd Pitner, and Zach Vorhies discussed the political and technological implications of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation. The panelists characterized the departure as a politically engineered “hit job” designed to advance centralized control over artificial intelligence. Vorhies argued that Huang’s ouster is part of a broader push to shut down open-source AI, claiming that centralized entities like Anthropic, Microsoft, and Google favor systems where they can surveil, censor, and rent access to AI rather than allowing individuals to own it. The hosts contended that this shift threatens human freedom by potentially locking down future hardware to prevent the operation of unapproved models. Adams suggested that control of Nvidia’s extensive portfolio of acquisitions and investments is critical for building a technocratic surveillance state, as it includes key technologies for edge computing, autonomous vehicles, and local biometric recognition.

The discussion also covered practical strategies for individuals to protect themselves, with Vorhies recommending the purchase of specific pre-lock hardware, such as paired RTX 3090 GPUs and motherboards with eight channels of DDR4 memory, to run local AI models. He predicted that hardware prices will drop as competitors like AMD and Intel enter the market, but warned that a legislative lockdown could follow, potentially by 2027. Adams shared his experience of building local AI systems using DeepSeek and Qwen models for tasks like document processing and coding, noting a significant return on investment. The panelists cited a Bloomington, Indiana ordinance that allegedly bans recursive self-improvement as an example of restrictive local legislation, and they debated the potential for such laws to face First Amendment challenges. The conversation concluded with predictions about the rapid advancement of AI, including the potential for small models like Qwen 4 to match the performance of larger frontier models through techniques like direct weight editing.

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