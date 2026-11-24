On today’s broadcast interview, the central topic was the resignation of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang following reports of two extramarital affairs, including one with a senior executive who reported directly to him, and the broader national security and corporate power questions raised by his departure. The segment reported that NVIDIA’s board initially backed Huang on Sunday but that he was out by Thursday, and that the company named Colette Kress as interim CEO while searching for a permanent replacement. It also noted that President Trump posted on Truth Social suggesting Tim Cook of Apple should replace Huang, calling it a case of “a legend replaces a legend.” The broadcast further reported that Huang’s resignation centered on a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman, Alice Wong, whom U.S. intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having ties to China’s intelligence service. The segment stressed that the relationship was not completely hidden from public view, raising the question of how long Washington had known about concerns regarding Wong and why no action was taken sooner.

The broadcast developed the story by noting that while Huang’s relationship concerns were reportedly circulating, NVIDIA was pushing Washington to allow more chip sales to China, and the Trump administration approved certain exports, raising the question of whether national security or NVIDIA’s economic and political power shaped the decision. It reported that multiple members of Congress have disclosed stock trades involving NVIDIA and that President Trump himself has disclosed NVIDIA stock purchases and sales, which the segment said does not prove any lawmaker is protecting the company for personal financial gain but raises fair questions about financial exposure. The segment reported that the Trump administration approved certain H-200 chip sales to China under case-by-case restrictions, and that reports link a network connected to Alice Wong to at least $7.5 billion in NVIDIA chip shipments, including to Chinese companies, while noting this does not prove Huang authorized illegal sales. It also reported that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick opposed tougher restrictions while President Trump was briefed on the intelligence concerning Wong, and it framed the remaining questions as what Washington knew, whether export controls were enforced, and whether corporate lobbying overrode national security. Guests Mike Adams and Zach Vorhies offered interpretations of the events, with Vorhies describing the departure as part of an effort to shut down the open source AI movement and Adams describing it as a coup to seize control of NVIDIA’s technology portfolio, while the segment concluded that NVIDIA’s money, political influence, and technology remain even as questions persist about who holds power.

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