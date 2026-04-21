Jesse Leimgruber Interview: Local AI Smart Speakers and Digital Sovereignty

In this episode of Decentralized TV, Mike Adams and Todd Pitner discuss AI-powered smart speakers with guest Jesse Leimgruber, founder of Open Home. Leimgruber explains that Open Home is developing a decentralized smart speaker designed to operate locally, prioritizing privacy and user control over data. Unlike mainstream devices like Alexa or Google Home, Open Home’s speaker avoids cloud-based surveillance by processing audio locally and allowing customization of AI agents. Leimgruber highlights the potential for ambient AI—systems that proactively assist users based on contextual awareness—while emphasizing the importance of open-source development to prevent centralized control.

The conversation explores broader implications of AI voice assistants, including concerns about behavioral manipulation and data ownership. Leimgruber acknowledges current limitations in local AI models but predicts rapid advancements that will enhance their capabilities. Mike and Todd also touch on AI’s role in parenting and societal integration, debating whether such technology empowers or diminishes human intuition. The episode concludes with practical advice for listeners: adopting AI tools cautiously, understanding privacy risks, and preparing for a future where decentralized AI could reshape daily interactions.

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