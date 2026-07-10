Jim Lee on Toxic Jet Fuel, Sulfur Pollution and Geoengineering

In today’s interview on Decentralize.tv, host Mike Adams and co-host Todd Pittner welcomed Jim Lee, a researcher and creator of ClimateViewer.com, to discuss weather modification, geoengineering, and the weaponization of the atmosphere. Lee, who has spent two decades compiling data on weather control, argued that the primary method of weather modification is chemical cloud seeding, not electromagnetic radiation from radar systems. He explained that the 1976 United Nations Environmental Modification Convention banned weather warfare but failed to create a verification regime, making enforcement impossible. Lee also discussed the history of weather warfare, including CIA operations during the Vietnam War and efforts to steer hurricanes, and noted that modern jet fuel emissions contain sulfur and metals that contribute to atmospheric pollution and cloud formation.

Lee emphasized that the airline industry is a major source of stratospheric aerosol injection, releasing nearly a billion pounds of sulfur annually, which he argues is a form of unregulated geoengineering. He and his colleagues have submitted a petition to the EPA calling for reduced sulfur content in jet fuel and mandatory contrail avoidance, citing studies showing that contrail formation can be significantly reduced by routing flights around ice-supersaturated regions. Lee also addressed the distinction between contrails and chemtrails, explaining that visible trails are primarily a function of atmospheric conditions and jet fuel emissions rather than deliberate spraying programs.

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