John Ferguson Interview: Affordable Military Drones and the Future of Warfare

In today’s interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Unmanned, a U.S.-based drone manufacturer, about the evolving role of drone technology in military and commercial applications. Ferguson, a former Marine with experience in deep-sea diving and submersible piloting, founded his company after recognizing the growing importance of drones in surveillance, mapping, and battlefield operations. Saxon Unmanned specializes in long-range, fixed-wing drones capable of 18–20 hours of flight, using modular designs for rapid sensor swaps and mission adaptability. Ferguson emphasized the advantages of domestically produced drones over Chinese competitors, particularly in military applications, where reliability and ruggedness are critical.

The discussion also covered the impact of drone warfare, particularly in Ukraine, where inexpensive drones have revolutionized battlefield intelligence and tactics. Ferguson highlighted the need for U.S. investment in domestic drone and counter-drone technology to maintain military superiority. He advocated for hybrid propulsion systems, including vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities, to enhance operational flexibility. Additionally, Ferguson stressed the importance of American manufacturing independence, noting supply chain vulnerabilities in critical components like lithium batteries. The conversation concluded with a call for national unity and innovation to ensure U.S. competitiveness in an era of rapid technological advancement.

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