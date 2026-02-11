John Kiriakou Interview on Netanyahu's Attempt to Force Trump into Deadly War with Iran

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams speaks with John Kiriakou, a former CIA counterterrorism officer and whistleblower, about escalating tensions in the Middle East and U.S. foreign policy. Kiriakou provides background on his career, including his role in exposing the CIA’s torture program, for which he faced legal repercussions. The discussion shifts to the Trump administration’s approach to Iran, with Kiriakou arguing that Netanyahu’s influence over U.S. policy risks dragging America into an unnecessary conflict. He highlights Iran’s military advancements, including hypersonic missiles and drone technology, and warns that underestimating Iran’s capabilities—bolstered by Chinese and Russian support—could lead to disastrous consequences for the U.S. Kiriakou also critiques America’s reliance on sanctions, which have forced Iran to develop self-sufficiency, and raises concerns about China’s control over rare earth metals critical for U.S. defense systems.

The conversation further explores economic vulnerabilities, including China’s potential to disrupt U.S. financial stability by dumping Treasury bonds or restricting exports of key materials. Kiriakou expresses frustration with America’s declining global leadership, citing inefficiencies in military spending and infrastructure neglect. He contrasts this with China’s technological advancements, such as BYD’s electric vehicles, which outperform U.S. competitors but remain banned domestically. The interview concludes with a preview of Kiriakou’s podcasts, Deep Focus and Dead Drop, where he continues analyzing geopolitical issues. Part two of the discussion will air tomorrow, delving deeper into these critical topics.

