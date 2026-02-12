John Kiriakou: The Domestic Political and Economic Fallout of a U.S. War With Iran

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams and John Kiriakou explores concerns about potential U.S. military action against Iran and its domestic and geopolitical consequences. Speakers highlight divisions within U.S. politics, noting that while neoconservative Republicans and neoliberal Democrats may support conflict, progressive leftists and MAGA-aligned Republicans oppose war due to their anti-interventionist stance. They argue that former President Trump risks alienating his base if he initiates hostilities, particularly given his past campaign promises to reduce overseas military engagements. The discussion also raises doubts about U.S. military readiness, citing vulnerabilities in naval defenses against Iranian drones and hypersonic missiles, as well as logistical challenges in conducting operations with limited carrier support.

A significant focus is placed on Iran’s strategic leverage over global energy supplies via the Strait of Hormuz, where disruptions could cripple Western economies already strained by energy shortages. Comparisons are drawn to Yemen’s impact on Red Sea shipping, suggesting Iran could inflict far greater economic damage. The speakers warn that conflict could force Europe to seek Russian gas, despite political tensions, while U.S. sanctions and energy policies undermine its own AI and industrial competitiveness against China. The dialogue concludes with skepticism about U.S. strategic decision-making, emphasizing the risks of escalation and the need for diplomatic engagement over military confrontation.

