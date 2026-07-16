Jonathan Otto Interview: Stem Cells, Red Light Therapy and The Human Shutdown Reboot

In today’s interview on Bright Video News, the conversation explored the body’s natural capacity for regeneration and healing, focusing on stem cells and light therapy. The guest discussed research from Wake Forest University indicating that adult urine contains stem cells that can be cultured into millions of viable cells, noting that a significant percentage of these are telomerase-positive, suggesting active regenerative potential. The discussion contrasted this natural resource with expensive clinical stem cell treatments, arguing that the body produces its own signaling molecules and that ancient cultural practices have utilized urine for therapeutic purposes.

The interview further examined how red light therapy can stimulate the body’s own stem cell production and exosome release. A 2022 human study was cited showing a 278% increase in bone marrow stem cells after a single session. The conversation covered photodynamic therapy, which combines light with photosensitive compounds like methylene blue, as a method to target diseased cells and support detoxification. The guest concluded by emphasizing that accessible, natural therapies—including targeted wavelengths of red and near-infrared light—can support organ health, cognitive function, and the body’s inherent healing abilities without reliance on expensive or invasive medical interventions.

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