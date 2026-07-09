Jonathan Otto Interview: The Human Shutdown and the Red Light Therapy Solution

In a recent interview on BrightVideos.com, Mike Adams spoke with Jonathan Otto about his upcoming docuseries, “The Human Shutdown,” which begins streaming on July 18 at BrightU.com. Otto described the series as an exploration of the multiple coordinated attacks on human health and survival, including toxic chemicals in the food supply, biological weapons in vaccines, nutrient deficiencies, and environmental toxins. He argued that these factors collectively create a “cataclysmic event” designed to weaken and exterminate the population, and the series aims to provide viewers with complete protocols to counteract these threats. Otto emphasized that the body is under constant assault from various vectors, and the series offers natural tools to “turn back on the system” and restore full health.

The series, titled “The Human Shutdown,” consists of eight episodes covering topics such as cellular crisis, brain under attack, metabolic collapse, toxic world, energy breakdown, immune overload, hidden stresses, and how to reverse and rebuild. Otto highlighted the importance of stacking multiple therapies, such as red light therapy, chlorine dioxide, and urine therapy, to address the interconnected nature of health issues. He cited a study showing that red light therapy alone resolved acute long COVID symptoms in 62 patients within two sessions and increased stem cell proliferation by 278% after a single session. The series streams for free from July 18 to July 28 at BrightU.com, with an option to purchase and download the episodes along with bonus materials, including expert interviews, master classes, and digital books.

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