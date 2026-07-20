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John Woodley's avatar
John Woodley
8h

Hmm. It was a bit kludgy on my home electric meter integration with my HA Green device.

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
9h

Wouldn’t it be ironic if the latest technologic innovation, AI, is more rapidly advanced by a Collectivist industrial culture rather than by the, usually most innovative, Competative and Capitalist industrial culture of America.

I’m not picking sides or blowing an ideological horn. I’m just saying that maybe, when radical advance depends more on free distribution of the thoughts a few special geniuses, rather than on well applied major investments - there might be a case where “communism” actually works.

🤔😂🤣😂

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