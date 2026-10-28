Lab Hoax Targets GOLD + Knowledge System Teaser + Interview with Rex Jones

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams addressed claims that laboratory-made gold could collapse the gold market and argued that such production remains prohibitively expensive and impractical. He said lab-made gold has been produced for decades at high cost and that the described process uses mercury bombarded with deuterium and tritium, yielding radioactive impurities and an estimated cost of $450 million per ounce. He contrasted gold with synthetic diamonds, which he said are cheaper because diamonds are compressed carbon rather than a transmuted element, and concluded that gold is unlikely to lose its value. Adams also announced a free illustrated survival course planned for mid-November and a free local knowledge system planned for around Thanksgiving that is designed to run without a GPU and support module downloads. In a later segment, he argued that frequent AI users understand its capabilities better than skeptics and cited a project in which six critical fixes were completed in under two hours at a token cost below $4. He concluded that AI will replace nearly all desk jobs and that workers should focus on directing AI systems rather than performing routine production tasks.

In an interview with Rex Jones, Adams promoted open source and locally run AI as a decentralized alternative to controlled systems and warned that future policy could restrict access to such models. The discussion also covered Second Amendment issues, including a reported regulatory window for purchasing suppressors and short-barreled rifles without standard tax stamp procedures, and Adams urged eligible buyers in free states to act. The interview addressed surveillance programs in London and New York, including facial recognition and cell-site simulators, and presented them as privacy concerns. Adams discussed Operation Fortress and said military guidance calls for bases to prepare for 90 days off-grid while public guidance often recommends only three days of preparation. The conversation further covered immigration, Western military involvement, energy and fertilizer supply chains, and the disputed Brazilian election, with Adams saying Brazil’s leadership affects global food and financial policy. He concluded that the United States faces political division and difficult years ahead, while Rex Jones said the program would continue coverage after the break.

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