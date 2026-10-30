Largest Crypto Robbery in History + The HUMAN Threat to Humanity + Interview on Domestic Power Grid Cyber Vulnerabilities and Supply Chain Crisis

On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, Mike Adams discussed a reported $6.3 billion Binance hack, noting that Binance said it would cover user losses, that withdrawals were halted, and that stablecoin issuers froze billions; he argued that exchange-held crypto lacks self-custody protections and that stablecoins can be frozen, while physical gold and silver avoid digital counterparty risk. He also said he would vote in Texas because of close Senate and gubernatorial races, supporting Ken Paxton over his Democratic opponent and remaining uncertain about Governor Greg Abbott, while criticizing lesser-of-two-evils voting and a lack of principled candidates. He further argued that humans and policies he described as globalist, rather than AI itself, pose the main threat to humanity, and that local open-source AI can serve as a tool for information access, resilience, and survival.

In an interview with Brandon Weichert, Adams discussed Pentagon guidance for domestic military bases to prepare for 90 days off-grid, cited concerns about power-grid and cyber vulnerabilities, and described reported cyberattacks and supply-chain risks involving energy, sulfur, and fertilizer. He said open-source AI models are being used for cyber defense and recommended local AI hardware and preparedness measures. He concluded that individuals can still take practical steps such as solar power, food and water storage, and relocation or self-reliance, while warning that infrastructure disruptions could be severe.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com