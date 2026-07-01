Lauren Witzke: Noah’s Ark Scans, the Great Flood, and the Battle for Biblical Proof

This episode of Decentralized TV features an interview with Lauren Whitsky, who discusses her project to investigate and excavate a site in Turkey believed to be the remains of Noah’s Ark. Whitsky explains that she felt called to this work and partnered with an archaeological researcher to obtain permits from the Turkish government for invasive testing of the Durupınar formation. She states that the site matches the biblical dimensions and location described in Genesis, and that the goal of the project is to provide tangible proof of the ark’s existence, which she believes could save souls by proving the reality of God and the great flood to skeptics.

The conversation explores the biblical context of the flood, including the corruption of humanity by the Nephilim and the need for a divine reset. The hosts and guest discuss the prevalence of flood narratives across cultures, the geological evidence for a global deluge, and the potential for preserved animal DNA within the formation. The discussion also touches on the current state of global wickedness, the perceived corruption of modern religious institutions, and the importance of decentralizing away from controlled systems. The episode concludes with a reflection on the need for spiritual preparation and the role of faith in navigating contemporary challenges.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com