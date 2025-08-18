Investigative reports reveal bioweaponized vaccines targeting elderly and vulnerable populations—freeing up electricity and water for AI infrastructure.

Recent whistleblower leaks and investigative findings suggest that global elites and governments are accelerating a coordinated depopulation campaign aimed at eliminating "excess" human populations. The alleged endgame: diverting critical electricity and water resources toward rapidly expanding AI data centers across the U.S. and abroad.

The War Between Humans and Machines

According to investigative journalist Mike Adams, the U.S. is engaged in a “data center war” where AI infrastructure increasingly competes with human populations for dwindling power and water supplies. Adams, founder of Natural News, warns that AI data centers consume staggering amounts of both resources:

Electricity Demand: The U.S. currently generates 4,400 terawatt-hours annually—less than half of China’s output—forcing policymakers to either drastically expand energy infrastructure or limit human consumption.

Water Consumption: AI cooling systems can require billions of gallons annually, directly competing with municipal needs—especially in drought-prone regions like Texas and Arizona.

Bioweaponized Vaccines as a Depopulation Tool

Sources allege that governments are leveraging covert bioweapons disguised as flu vaccines to accelerate mass deaths:

Mail-Order Nasal Vaccines: The FDA recently greenlit a self-administered nasal flu vaccine set for mass distribution in 2025–2026. Critics, including Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, warn it contains live viruses designed to induce fatal shedding, particularly among older populations. "Shedding" Mechanism: Package inserts reveal 89% of recipients under 2 years old and 20% of adults (18–49) shed the virus for up to 28 days, turning them into asymptomatic bioweapon carriers. Ongoing COVID Parallels: The nasal spray’s symptoms—pericarditis, Bell’s palsy, chronic fatigue—mirror those linked to mRNA COVID vaccines, raising concerns about a continuation of covert depopulation efforts.

AI’s Resource Domination

Damning reports suggest governments prioritize machine infrastructure over human survival:

Farmland Seizures: Across Missouri, Arizona, and Texas, thousands of acres are being repurposed for AI data centers, displacing food production. Residents in St. Charles, Missouri, recently protested Amazon’s 290-acre data center, citing imminent water shortages and electricity price hikes.

Electricity Rationing: Adams warns that future energy grids may cut power to residences during shortages—while AI facilities remain fully operational.

Glyphosate Spraying in Canada: Nova Scotia and Ontario are allegedly spraying forests with glyphosate, destroying ecosystems to free up land for future AI expansion.

The Endgame

With AI projected to achieve superintelligence by 2027–2030, elites are reportedly racing China for dominance—even if it means sacrificing millions of citizens. "The flu vaccine nasal spray is the single most effective way to kill off elderly populations who burden Social Security and Medicare," Adams asserts.

How to Resist

Survival strategies include:

Avoiding Mail-Order Vaccines —Decline unsolicited "flu prevention" nasal sprays.

Prepping Off-Grid —Rainwater collection, solar power, and long-term food storage may prove critical as resources dwindle.

Local Resistance—Protests against data centers (like Tucson’s successful pushback) could delay AI’s resource monopolization.

