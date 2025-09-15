Left-wing CENSORSHIP of conservative speech is part of what got Charlie Kirk killed.

Censorship is terrorism. Censorship is violence.

And both Big Tech and the corporate media routinely practice censorship to this day. Even X practices it and continues to censor all links to the Brighteon platform.

The U.S. government, the DoD has been complicit in censorship of conservatives. Universities push censorship, too, as does the ADL and other groups that want to criminalize speech in America. The shooting of Charlie Kirk was another form of censorship, too. If you want true freedom in America, it has to start with freedom of speech. And that means we must arrest and prosecute all Big Tech executives who engaged in censorship of speech, as I've covered in my proposal of the Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act.

Tear down their companies if they refuse to support free speech. And tear down corporate media giants that weaponize their selective censorship to try to psychologically manipulate the American people into Marxist ideologies where no counter-arguments are allowed to be heard.

Censorship will be the death of America if we don't turn this around, and I'm one of the most censored voices in America, even though I'm a strong advocate of truth, reason, liberty and the Bill of Rights. All while those who push radical left-wing insanity are allowed unlimited speech on platforms like YouTube. Why do you think that's the case? YouTube is an info-terrorism hub that silences truth while promoting key narratives that destabilize and destroy America. It's that simple. Google is the enemy of this nation, and the enemy of humanity.

Almost all the Big Tech executives are all-in for depopulation, human extermination and AI robot replacement of humans. Make sense now?

Liberalism is Truly a Mental Illness

I have long said that liberalism is a mental illness. Now, with the tragic shooting death of Charlie Kirk and the mass celebration of that heinous act by huge numbers of left-wing Americans, it's clear that liberalism is terrorism. Left-wing ideology is the philosophy of murder and violence. The mass indoctrination of college students and other youth with radical left-wing lies about transgenderism, about elections, about Trump (T.D.S.), their attacks on free speech, attacks on the Second Amendment and more, are actually transforming a large number of younger Americans into violent terrorists, capable of justifying, in their own twisted minds, the murder of those who hold opposing political views.

This indoctrination wave has been deliberately designed to destabilize America and foment a radical left-wing uprising into civil war. The entire left-wing corporate media is complicit in this, and every last one of those outlets that deliberately sought to indoctrinate America with harmful left-wing lies should have its assets seized and be forcibly dismantled, as I described in my proposed Charlie Kirk Free Speech Act.

The CEOs of tech giants who participated in the mass censorship of conservatives (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and more) should be arrested and prosecuted for crimes against the civil rights of Americans. Sadly, they have been invited to dine with Trump at the White House instead.

Those who engage in viewpoint discrimination are the enemies of America, and they are only pretending to be Trump's friend for the moment. As soon as they are able, they will turn on America (and humanity) yet again, and they will betray this nation as they did repeatedly before, through selective censorship (Google, YouTube), election interference (Zuckerberg, anyone?), the pushing of yet more toxic jabs that slaughter Americans, and more.

The radical left and its corporate giants in tech and media have declared war on America, and Charlie Kirk's tragic death is a stark reminder that the Left will wage that war through whatever violent means possible, and that they are insane, violent and unreachable via reason. It is time to defeat them and dismantle their infrastructure of psychological terrorism that people like Obama built up into a political movement.

Tear down the terrorist infrastructure. Fire all educators who are left-wing zealots, at every level of education. Prosecute those who prey upon children with LGBT indoctrination. Arrest the mayors and governors who shield illegals with "sanctuary" claims that violate U.S. immigration law. Identify the demons and lock them up. Clean up our culture and wash away the filth that has infected the minds of our youth.

The Left is waging WAR against the minds of our people, and it's time to recognize we are in a war, and to stand our ground for reason, for faith, for liberty grounded in rationality and for our constitutional republic.

https://www.brighteon.com/a3ca5ee1-cdb0-4b1f-98ab-9a6c9b406e07

For more update, visit Naturalnews.com