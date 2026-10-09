Local AI Revolution: Modded GPUs, Anthropic's $2 Trillion IPO and the Anti-AI Backlash

In today’s interview on Decentralized TV, host Mike Adams and Todd Pittner spoke with AI expert Zach Vorhies about recent developments in artificial intelligence hardware and software. Vorhies discussed his acquisition of a modified NVIDIA RTX 2080 graphics card with 22 gigabytes of VRAM, which he paired with an existing 3060 card to achieve a combined 34 gigabytes of VRAM for local AI computing. He also described a rumored modified RTX 5090 card with 96 gigabytes of VRAM, available from Chinese manufacturers for approximately $7,200. The conversation highlighted that optimization advances, such as those enabled by the new TensorFold inference engine and models like Anthropic’s Opus 5.5, are making it possible to run large AI models on smaller, more affordable hardware by offloading different layers of computation across system memory and multiple GPUs.

The discussion also addressed the financial landscape of the AI industry, particularly the proposed $2 trillion valuation for Anthropic’s IPO and the struggles facing OpenAI. Vorhies argued that while frontier models like Opus 5.5 are exceptionally intelligent, the rapid commoditization of AI capabilities may undermine valuations based on exclusivity. He noted that OpenAI is offering free credits and limiting usage as it prepares for GPT-6.1, which he described as less capable than Anthropic’s offerings. The panel expressed skepticism about the sustainability of AI-driven stock market growth, drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crisis and warning that pension funds and insurance companies could face losses from repackaged debt instruments funding AI data centers. Adams and Vorhies emphasized the importance of embracing AI, with Vorhies announcing a fork of the OBS streaming software rewritten in Rust after his AI-generated bug fix was rejected by the original project’s anti-AI policy.

For more updates, visit BrightVideos.com