Lutnick’s economic shakedown: Trump administration demands royalties from universities and corporations

In a bold and controversial move, Howard Lutnick—a key figure in the Trump administration—is spearheading a campaign to force universities and private corporations, including tech giants like Nvidia and Intel, to pay royalties to the federal government. Citing taxpayer-funded research and subsidies, Lutnick argues that the White House deserves a cut of patent profits, effectively transforming the U.S. government into a profit-seeking entity.

Critics warn this unprecedented power grab mirrors mafia-style shakedowns, concentrating financial control in the executive branch and setting a dangerous precedent for state-controlled industry.

The Royalty Shakedown Playbook

Lutnick’s strategy is already in motion. The Trump administration recently struck a deal with Nvidia, demanding a 15% royalty on every microchip sold to China—a direct kickback to a White House-controlled fund. Similarly, Lutnick announced a 10% stake in Intel, effectively making the federal government a major shareholder in one of America’s largest semiconductor firms.

Now, Lutnick is expanding his sights to universities, arguing that since taxpayer dollars fund research, the government should claim royalties on patents generated by institutions like Harvard and MIT.

"We have given tens, if not hundreds, of billions of dollars to universities to do research, and they invent things. Who owns those patents? The universities," Lutnick declared. "We are going to make a deal with them all—if we give them the money, don’t you think it’s fair that the United States of America and the taxpayers who funded it get a piece of that?"

A New Era of Government-Led Corporate Shakedowns?

Lutnick’s tactics resemble a corporate shakedown, where the government leverages its regulatory and financial power to extract concessions from private entities.

Nvidia: Forced to pay 15% royalties on China-bound chips.

Intel: Strong-armed into surrendering 10% ownership to the federal government.

Universities: Threatened with financial clawbacks on patents developed using taxpayer funds.

Lutnick’s approach has drawn comparisons to protection rackets, where businesses are coerced into paying fees under the implicit threat of punitive action.

Defense Sector Next on the Hit List

The shakedown isn’t stopping at tech and academia. Lutnick has now set his sights on defense contractors like Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

"There’s a monstrous discussion about defense," Lutnick said, hinting at future government stakes in weapons manufacturers. "They make exquisite munitions… We’re thinking about how to finance our acquisitions."

Translation: The White House wants a cut of every missile, drone, and fighter jet sold—effectively turning the Pentagon into a profit-driven enterprise.

A Dangerous Precedent: Government as Predator

While Lutnick frames this as "fair compensation" for taxpayer investment, critics argue it’s a power grab that could:

Centralize economic control in the executive branch. Stifle innovation by forcing universities and corporations to divert profits to Washington. Enable future abuse—imagine a Biden or Harris administration wielding the same tactics against conservative businesses.

The Bigger Picture: A Government That Profits Off Its People

This isn’t just about royalties—it’s about reshaping America’s economic landscape. The Trump administration is positioning itself as a corporate overlord, demanding tribute from private industry in exchange for the privilege of operating.

The question now is: Who’s next? Big Pharma? Agriculture? Energy?

One thing is clear: Lutnick’s royalty shakedown is just beginning—and the American economy may never be the same.

