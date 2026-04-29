MacGregor Interview: Oil Shutdown & Decade-Long Damage

In today’s interview on Hon BrightVideos.com, military analyst Colonel Douglas McGregor discussed the escalating geopolitical tensions and their economic consequences. McGregor highlighted the ongoing Ukraine conflict, noting Russia’s potential for further military escalation while expressing skepticism about diplomatic resolutions. He also addressed U.S. involvement in the Middle East, particularly the blockade of Iran, which he warned could trigger a global depression due to disrupted fertilizer and energy shipments. The blockade has already halted critical exports, threatening food security in vulnerable nations like India and Bangladesh. McGregor emphasized that rising energy costs and credit shortages could destabilize financial institutions, exacerbating economic strain in the U.S. and abroad.

McGregor critiqued U.S. foreign policy decisions, arguing that military actions against Iran serve Israeli interests rather than American security needs. He warned that prolonged conflict could permanently damage oil infrastructure, reducing global output for years. The interview underscored the humanitarian toll, with famine risks worsening daily. McGregor also noted China’s strategic advantage in missile production compared to the U.S., raising concerns about military readiness. The discussion concluded with a preview of Part Two, focusing on the future of American global influence. The full interview is available at BrightVideos.com.

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