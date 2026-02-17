The Health Ranger's newsletter

Igz Navi
5h

Two type of intelligence exist. Intuitive and rational.

Intuitive mind is a higher form of intelligence than a logical mind.

" The intuitive mind is a sacred gift and the rational mind is a faithful servant.

We have created a society that has honors the servant and has forgotten the gift." A. Einstein

1,Intellectual apprehension; intuitive thoughts=Human

2,Analitical reasoning; discursive thoughts=AI

Intuition is Gnosis(spiritual knowledge) Based on human feelings. NO machine can compete.

Smacko9
2h

How can A.I. Help a Broken World that denies it's Broken?

Is Lying Loving? ;-)

-------

The world is broken.

-

Trust in government is gone.

Trust in media is over.

Trust in corporations, academia, public health, finance - mostly damaged.

-

The uncomfortable truth: We cannot vote our way out of systemic corruption. We cannot use a corrupt system of representation to fix itself.

-

If Humanity Wants to Stand Up to Evil, It Needs New Tools

Here Is One.

The Society of Problem Solvers

Feb 17, 2026

https://joshketry.substack.com/p/if-humanity-wants-to-stand-up-to

